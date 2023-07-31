Oakland residents are invited to give input on the qualities they’d like to see in the next chief of police.

The Police Commission is hosting four upcoming in-person forums in North Oakland, Fruitvale, East Oakland, and West Oakland, plus a virtual Zoom forum.

August 5, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Avenue

August 5, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the César E. Chávez Branch Library, E. 12th Street, Suite 271

August 9, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Zoom meeting. Link: https://us02web.zoom. us/j/87660938438 or dial in: +1 669 444 9171Webinar ID: 876 6093 8438

August 12, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the 81st Avenue Branch Library, 1021 81st Avenue

August 12 , 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the West Oakland Branch Library, 1801 Adeline Street

The commission is also seeking feedback through an online survey in English, Spanish, or Chinese.

Under the City Charter, Oakland’s Police Commission has the job of selecting four candidates for the job of police chief, and forwarding this list to the mayor, who will make the final selection.

Oakland has been without a police chief since February when Mayor Sheng Thao fired LeRonne Armstrong after an independent investigation found he was grossly derelict in his duty to hold subordinate officers accountable for misconduct. Since then, the department has been run in an interim capacity by Darren Allison.

Earlier this month, the Police Commission hired a recruitment consulting firm to help it identify potential candidates for the job.