Editor’s note: This story was first published on KQED.

I was born and grew up in the East Bay. We have seen a lot of change in the last 10 years. A lot of great new places have opened, but we have also lost so many beloved establishments.

What I covet most are the big, spacious cafes where you could sit for hours and work or do nothing — or a little of both.

This piece is a love letter to the places that raised me. They haunt me in the best way possible, and I miss them like crazy.

Caffè Mediterraneum, Berkeley

Au Coquelet, Berkeley