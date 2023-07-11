Another heat wave is expected to boil the Bay Area from Wednesday through at least Monday, and the National Weather Service is advising that people limit their outdoor activities. Because three of the events highlighted in this week’s roundup take place outdoors, we recommend anyone venturing into the heat drink lots of water and wear sunscreen.

If there’s an event you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

‘Shaken Loose’ book launch with author Ilana DeBare

Top right: Ilana DeBare, bottom left: Berkeley writer Monica Wesolowska. Credit: A Great Good Place for Books

Former journalist and co-founder of the Julia Morgan School for Girls Ilana DeBare will discuss her new novel Shaken Loose with Berkeley writer Monica Wesolowska. Published July 5 by Hypathia Press, Shaken Loose is a dystopian fantasy in which the main protagonist, Annie Maple, is on a quest to escape hell, joined by other souls seeking salvation. DeBare will share artwork depicting the underworld from different eras and cultures. She’ll also read excerpts from her novel.

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m., free to attend, Montclair Presbyterian Church, 5701 Thornhill Dr.

Circus Bella

A scene from a previous Circus Bella show. Credit: Aaron Weinstock

The free outdoor circus has two back-to-back shows in Oakland before closing this year’s run in San Francisco. The 60-minute show is led by the company’s co-founder and executive director, Abigail Munn, with live music by Rob Reich and The Circus Bella All-Star Band. Space is first-come, first-served, and feel free to bring blankets and small chairs.

Thursday, July 13, Lincoln Square Park, 261 11th St, and Friday, July 14, Elmhurst Park, Avenue B at 97th Avenue, all shows start at 6 p.m.

Street Spirit newspaper comeback party and fundraiser

Street Spirit vendor Aarous Lambert in front of Oakland’s City Hall on May 26, 2023. Credit: Florence Middleton

Street Spirit, the newspaper that for 28 years helped shine a light on the unhoused East Bay community while providing a source of income to the unhoused vendors who would sell the paper’s print editions, ceased publication on June 30 after the board of Youth Spirit Artworks, the Berkeley nonprofit that provides most of the paper’s annual budget, eliminated its funding. Since then, the newspaper has raised $20,000 through small donations. This Saturday, journalists, advocates, vendors, artists, and supporters are getting together for an in-person fundraiser. Alexis Madrigal, host of KQED’s Forum, will moderate a panel about homelessness, and there will be live music by Richmond rapper Shruggs and food by That Hausa Vegan.

Saturday, July 15, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., donation-based, Tamarack, 1501 Harrison St.

Jazz series at The Cook and Her Farmer

The Tony Peebles trio performing outside of Swan’s Market. Credit: Romney Steele

In collaboration with Jazz Mafia, The Cook and her Farmer restaurant inside Swan’s Market launched this weekly jazz series featuring different performers every Saturday in July. This weekend, the duo Aura, consisting of Marcos Morales on drums and Odalys Caro on keyboards—both with deep roots in Cuba—will play right outside Swans Market. The restaurant will offer a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and an all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be sure to pick up some food and find a spot from where to enjoy this free show.

Every Saturday in July, free to attend, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 538 9th St.

Pardee Home Musicale

Moonglow trio. Credit: Pardee Home Museum

The Pardee Home Museum once belonged to the Pardee family. It was built in 1868 by Enoch Pardee, a midwesterner who moved to California seeking fortune during the Gold Rush. The construction of I-980 threatened the home, but it was eventually saved and designated a city landmark in 1975. In 1976 it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was named a California state landmark in 1997. This weekend the museum is hosting an afternoon in the garden featuring the music of jazz musicians Moonglow Trio led by the award-winning violinist Richard Chon. All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum.

Sunday, July 16, 3 p.m., $25, Pardee Museum, 672 11th Street (enter on Castro Street)