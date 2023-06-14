Your tips are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Bartavelle Annex

With this week’s official opening of Bartavelle’s lovely new brick-and-mortar cafe at 1621 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley, we feel compelled to remind folks that the popular take-out window at Bartavelle’s Annex has now closed. Fans, please walk that business a few doors south, where you’ll find the cafe’s shiny, welcoming new location. Meanwhile, pour a little coffee out for the teeny, tenacious breakfast window and everyone behind it who kept the business afloat the last few years. Bartavelle’s Annex take-out window was at 1609 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

Mo’ Joe Cafe Oakland

Mo’ Joe Oakland near Lake Merritt wrapped up business without warning last week after 10 years of coffee, pastries, sandwiches and panini above the usual budget-friendly breakfast and lunch fare. Staffers at still-open Mo’ Joe in Berkeley were unable to provide an explanation, but Nosh was glad to find the south Berkeley location, a staple in those parts since 2008, still open and busy. Mo’ Joe Cafe Oakland was at 160 14th St. in Oakland.

Rocky Island Oyster Co.

Man, this spot was great for providing a touch of East Coast-style casual seafood dining — the kind with salt, pepper, butter, a lemon wedge, Wet-Naps and not much else — not to mention ice-cold beer drinking, on Richmond’s industrial Craneway Pavilion waterfront, sometimes even with live music. Unfortunately, as founder Danny Pirello posted on Instagram, circumstances beyond his control have led to Rocky Island’s closure at that location after service on Father’s Day, June 18, after which Pirello notes he’ll be traveling back to Massachusetts, but does not say for how long. There’s also a hint about a new concept moving into the Rocky Island space, and a possible reopening for the oyster shack somewhere new. For now…Rocky Island Oyster Co. was at 1414 Harbour Way South in Richmond, and will close after service June 18.

Starbucks & Subway at Orinda Theatre Square

Beyond The Creek was on top of back-to-back adjacent closures in the past few weeks at Orinda Theatre Square, both longtime chains. First, the square’s busy Starbucks closed in May, part of a restructuring plan forecast a few years ago, and on June 13, it was reported that the next door Subway has also closed for good. Both Starbucks and Subway were at 2 Orinda Theatre Square in Orinda.

Stand-Up Burgers by Veggie Grill Berkeley, Veggie Grill Walnut Creek

Thanks also to Beyond The Creek for revealing that despite still appearing open online, Veggie Grill’s popular Walnut Creek location has closed for good; then a June 14 report from Patch let us know that Veggie Grill’s offshoot Stand-Up Burgers in Berkeley, launched inside the former Veggie Grill space in 2021, is also now closed permanently. The plant-based chain still has locations in Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and California, including one in Corte Madera, though the group seems to be focusing more on points south in this state. Veggie Grill Walnut Creek was at 1320 Locust St. in Walnut Creek; Stand-Up Burgers by Veggie Grill was at 2000 Kala Bagai Way in Berkeley.