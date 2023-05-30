Daruma Sushi

Despite WhatNow SF’s misleading recent report, Berkeley’s former Temari restaurant has been closed for nearly six years. So when newcomer Daruma Sushi first posted signage and, last week, fully reanimated the long-dormant dining room, it notably brightened up that block and has been met with much curiosity and cautious anticipation. In good news, reviews are enthusiastic so far for Daruma’s appealing decor and approachable mix of sushi, specialty rolls, noodles, salads and okonomiyaki; neighborhood families should definitely check out the kid’s menu. Daruma Sushi, 2215 San Pablo Ave. (between Allston Way and Bancroft Way), Berkeley

Holders House at Joodooboo

When chef Sarah Kirnon’s very personal Caribbean food project Holders House departed Forage Kitchen last October, they promised future pop-ups around the Bay Area and beyond going forward. After making good on that promise in San Francisco, Kirnon returns to Oakland this Sunday with a new pop-up at North Oakland tofu-focused favorite Joodooboo. Check the menu here and we’ll see you there. The pop-up runs this Sunday and next. Holders House pop-up at Joodooboo, 4201 Market St. (at 42nd Street), Oakland

Joe’s Pho (Old San Leandro)

Joe’s Pho now has a second location in the ‘Dro. The same fresh Vietnamese noodle soups, salads, meaty rice plates and bubble tea that have won fans at the original Joe’s Pho on Hesperian for five years are now also available to the north in Old San Leandro. The second Joe’s is spacious and modern, with plenty of indoor and some outdoor seating. Joe’s Pho, 1305 Washington Ave., San Leandro

Nick The Greek San Leandro

San Leandro saw its first Nick The Greek open earlier this month. The eatery serves gyro bowls, pitas and plates, Greek salads, fries, and sweet snacks such as Greek frozen yogurt and beignets drizzled with honey. We’re sure we’re not the only ones to notice that Nick The Greek fast-casual franchise locations are quickly and quietly taking over not just California, but the whole Western United States. (The “coming soon” page on the group’s website features 24 new locations in Northern California alone, including a hotly anticipated one still under construction in downtown Berkeley.) Nick The Greek, 1509 E 14th St. (at Juana Ave.), San Leandro

Tasty Point

Alameda has a new Taiwanese-style hot pot eatery featuring shareable, specialty hot pot soups, rice and noodle plates, and snacky sides such as popcorn chicken, pig’s ears, stinky tofu and fried seafood. Tasty Point, 2412 Santa Clara Ave. (between Park Street and Park Avenue), Alameda