Family-owned Andaman Thai, celebrating its fifth year in San Ramon, has opened its long-awaited sister location in Walnut Creek, in the former Saigon Vietnamese Bistro space. Reviews are enthusiastic so far for the cuisine (a selection of mild Thai dishes, spicier, southern Thai specialties, and a secret menu), refreshed dining room and gracious service. Andaman Thai Walnut Creek, 1560 Newell Ave. (between S Carolina Boulevard and S Main Street), Walnut Creek
Community PSA: Organic, vegan brunch has returned to Pepples Donut Farm (known to most as Donut Farm) after a pandemic lull — it had been a minute since fans enjoyed plant-based chicken and waffles, garlicky greens or Pepples scrambles at Josh Levine’s progressive shop, and the community is thrilled with their spring 2023 return. Brunch dishes are available weekends — be sure to get a donut on the side. Donut Farm, 6037 San Pablo Ave. (near 61st Street), Oakland
Forty-five-year-old Italian coffee company Mr. Espresso, founded by Carlo Di Ruocco in 1978 and still run by the same family, ranks among the more beloved companies — and coffee — in the Bay Area, if not the country. As of May 22, the company now has a beautiful new flagship coffee shop, a brick-and-mortar caffe (“caffe” is the Italian spelling for coffee, as well as the venue in which to sip it) at the base of Oakland’s new office building The Key at 12th, blocks from Mr. Espresso’s downtown Oakland roastery. The Caffe features a modern interior outfitted in reclaimed wood, representing the oak wood used to roast Mr. Espresso beans, and includes a lovely wooden installation that hangs above. The experience here touches on both the modern American relationship with coffee and the more Italian tradition of ordering and drinking coffee while standing at the bar: There is no line and no table service. Guests are meant to sip and savor while standing in communal company. Drinks skew rich, flavorful, sometimes extra special, as with the butterscotch or hazelnut lattes, horchata cold brew, or chilled and shaken Italian espressos. See you at the bar. The Caffe by Mr. Espresso, 1120 Broadway (at 11th Street), Oakland
This buzzy, welcoming new LGBTQ+ bar, lounge and venue space in Uptown is being heralded as much for its spacious, industrial-style comfort (it measures 5,000 square feet) as its community-minded events, all-inclusive hospitality, drinks, and food. Along with the venue’s wide variety of cocktails, look for addictive bar snacks such as truffle fries, meatballs and arancini, and more from the same team behind Oakland’s Port Bar. (For more, see this Eater profile.) Fluid510, 1544 Broadway (between 15th and 17th streets), Oakland
Thanks to a favorite Nosh tipster for alerting us that Papa John’s, the chain pizzeria with a Berkeley location recently closed on Shattuck Avenue, can now be found nearby at 2556 Telegraph Ave., where it has reopened for all your fast-casual pizza-pie needs. Papa John’s, 2556 Telegraph Ave. (at Blake Street), Berkeley
As first reported by the Mercury News (and first hinted to Nosh by a tipster back in March, thank you!), a legendary sports bar in San Leandro has reopened. As explained by ABC7 News, formerly Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill for decades, so named for owner Ricky Ricardo who died in 2020, the bar is now respectfully named Rickey’s Sports Lounge — yes, there is a new “e” in the name. Also, notably, the nostalgic paraphernalia has been mostly removed, decor streamlined and screens have been updated — there are even new VIP areas. But the spirit remains at this local institution, still dedicated to all things sports, especially local (and formerly local) teams, including the Raiders. Rickey’s Sports Lounge, 15028 Hesperian Blvd., San Leandro
The wild intersection at Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way, near Sather Gate, can sometimes seem a little…cluttered, so Nosh is grateful to a reader for spotlighting new business Sandwich A Go Go, also called Sandwiches A Go-Go on alternate signage (no matter, the product is still the same), inside the long-closed Subway shop on that corner. The cute little sandwich eatery features a colorful menu of loaded sandwich options, as well as a range of tempting Espresso Roma coffee drinks. Sandwich(es) A Go-Go, 2490 Bancroft Way. (at Telegraph Ave.), Berkeley
Re..open, Sesame. The sweet bakery from former Camino pastry chef Marykate McGoldrick, last seen adjacent to The Kebabery (RIP) on Shattuck Avenue (at Ashby), has relaunched in the former Pie Society space, as forecast by Eater back in April. On offer are first-come, first-serve assorted seasonal cakes, cookies and other treats made with organic ingredients, as well as Mother Tongue Coffee drinks, with a slow schedule at first. “Please patiently join us as we dip our toes into the space and get ourselves and you situated in our new bakery,” says the soft-opening announcement on Instagram. Grand opening is slated for June 1, after which the shop will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sesame, A Tiny Bakery, 2533 7th St. (at Parker Street), Berkeley
Local Thai minichain What The Cluck has quietly opened the door to its newest location, taking over the former Flying Falafel counter eatery space in downtown Berkeley. The restaurant is known for comforting Thai favorites featuring poached and crispy chicken paired with rice, noodles, vegetables and sauces, including khao mun gai, soups, fried wings, and a selection of vegan options. This is the chain’s fifth location. What The Cluck, 2114 Shattuck Ave. (between Addison and Center streets), Berkeley
Windchaser has reopened its winemaking operation and tasting room in Richmond, after having departed West Berkeley earlier this year. Look for spacious, welcoming new digs, tasting events, and new small-batch, minimal-intervention wines in the fun, funky new space. Windchaser Wine Company, 1352 S 49th St. (between Seaport and E Montgomery avenues), Richmond