With spring underway (weather ups and downs aside), celebrations dotting the calendar, and summer beckoning, most spirits could use a little extra refreshment right now. To accommodate, many East Bay venues are offering a side of live music with their already tempting food and drink, nourishing body and soul with vibes that range from romantic to funky, bluesy to brassy, traditional pub to breezy waterfront patio. Here’s to dining, sipping…and maybe cutting a bit of a rug. As always, please feel free to add your favorite restaurant or bar with live music to the comments.

THE ALLEY No East Bay live-music list would be complete without this Oakland classic, an 88-year-old piano bar and restaurant and haven for those who love to listen to (and occasionally sing) a tune or two. Fried chicken, steak, hamburgers and baked potatoes here rank high for regulars. Thanks to the community for carrying this institution safely through the pandemic. 3355 Grand Ave., Oakland, CA 94610

ASSEMBLE MARKETPLACE Richmond’s Tommy’s Barbecue, Rocky Island Oyster Co., and Brezo Restaurant have all claimed precious waterfront real estate at the Craneway Pavilion. Look for live music on weekends on the outdoor patio with your brisket, oysters or California-style fare. Occasional events inside the gorgeous pavilion hall space provide great acoustics. Bonus: There is ample parking (or bike there), and Assemble is also steps away from local gem the Rosie the Riveter Museum. 1414 Harbor Way S., Richmond, CA 94804

At The Backyard in Richmond DJs can usually be found spinning vinyl, mostly reggae, on the last Sunday of each month. Credit: The Backyard

THE BACKYARD Richmond’s outdoor gathering space has regular live music to go with their food, drink and games, as well as DJs spinning vinyl, mostly reggae, the last Sunday of each month. 205 Cutting Blvd. Richmond, CA 94804

BALTIC KISS Live bands are a big part of the draw at this altogether fun and funky Point Richmond bar and restaurant from the former Black Star Pirate BBQ team. Louisiana-style cooking adds big flavor. 135 Park Place, Point Richmond, CA 94801

BAY STREET BAY BREAK DINING TERRACE Bay Street in Emeryville’s new and improved open-air dining lounge, complete with games, fire pits and a range of new restaurant options, also includes live music events on Sunday afternoons. 5616 Bay St., Emeryville, CA 94608

BULL VALLEY ROADHOUSE East Bay locals like to treat this Port Costa destination like a sweet secret, only telling their closest friends. But it’s no secret BVR provides an escape from the everyday, to include fanciful roadhouse decor, seasonal American food and live music every Thursday night. 14 Canyon Lake Dr, Port Costa, CA 94569

CAFE COLUCCI Live music is among the long list of charms around Ethiopian restaurant Cafe Colucci’s expanded North Oakland space. Watch the website for upcoming performances. 5849 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, CA 94608

THE CHEESE BOARD COLLECTIVE Live music only enhances what is already the most Berkeley of experiences — enjoying Cheese Board pizza on Shattuck Avenue among family, neighbors and friends. 1512 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94709

CUGINI RESTAURANT Diners at this charming Italian restaurant on Solano Avenue are entertained by the Berkeley High Jazz Ensemble on Friday evenings, and the Albany High School Jazz Band on scheduled Saturdays. 1556 Solano Ave., Albany, CA 94707

EVERETT & JONES (JACK LONDON) Enjoy live jazz and R&B every Friday night at this long-loved barbecue restaurant in Jack London Square. For a rich blues experience, head there the first Saturday evening of every month. 126 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607

FACTION BREWING Seasonal Sunday Sunset concerts at this roomy, comfortable Alameda brewery blend live music with craft beer, rotating food truck fare and striking urban views. 2501 Monarch St., Alameda, CA 94501

FACTORY BAR East Richmond’s living room has regular comedy and live music to go with its cocktails, food truck offerings and comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces. 12517 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, CA 94805

5 TACOS & BEER Every Tuesday and Friday, the Albany location of 5 Tacos on Solano Avenue ups its already festive sidewalk patio vibe with live music. 1175 Solano Ave., Albany, CA 94158

THE GRAPE NEST Point Richmond’s cheerful wine bar hosts regular live jazz and other genres to go with curated wines, nibbles, occasional food trucks and community. 201 Tewksbury Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

Jupiter in downtown Berkeley offers live music on its patio Thursday-Saturday evenings. Credit: Jupiter

JUPITER Catch live bands and DJs Thursday-Saturday evenings on the beautiful, brick patio at this iconic downtown Berkeley pizzeria and brewpub. 2181 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704

KENSINGTON CIRCUS PUB Welcoming neighborhood pub, purveyor of excellent fish and chips and shepherd’s pie, haven for British expats — the beloved Kensington Circus Pub is also a go-to for live music on Friday and Saturday nights. 389 Colusa Ave., Kensington, CA 94707

LITTLE HILL LOUNGE Regular live music and DJ events add to the already fun scene at this storied neighborhood bar and lounge, reopened last year by the team behind The Kon-Tiki and Palmetto. 10753 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530

MAGNOLIA STREET WINE LOUNGE & KITCHEN This restaurant and lounge with Southern-style flavor and a focus on wine often hosts live music events (promoted on their website); weekend brunch comes with music from a live DJ. 3443 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, CA 94608

MOTHER TONGUE CAFE & BAR Woman/Latinx-owned coffee company Mother Tongue has a sunny, sultry new Temescal cafe and bar that now hosts live DJ events on Saturdays. 308 41st St., Oakland, CA 94609

SAILING GOAT/POINT SAN PABLO MARINA This celebrated new upscale-yet-rustic waterfront dining experience offers live music with its cuisine and views. 1900 Stenmark Drive, Richmond, CA 94801

The Milo Nuevo Band performing at the Preacher’s Daughter in Alameda. Credit: Preacher’s Daughter

PREACHER’S DAUGHTER This year-old, airy wine bar and bistro in Alameda welcomes live bands every weekend. 1629 Park Street, Alameda, CA 94501

PUBLIC MARKET EMERYVILLE Stroll the foodie kiosks, have a drink at the bar, and dine among music and community during the Public Market’s live music events the second Friday of each month. 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville, CA 94608

THE RENDEZ-VOUS Check the website for French jazz and other sultry live fare to go with this Oakland cafe’s winning vibe and cuisine. 5526 Martin Luther King Jr.,Way, Oakland CA 94609

RIGGERS LOFT Stellar vintners (and cidery) R&B Cellars, Far West Cider Co., Carica Wines and Wachira Wines share a spacious indoor-outdoor waterfront area and tasting rooms at this Richmond outpost. Food includes artisan pizzas, casual seafood, sandwiches and share plates, and live music Fri.-Sun. is part of the experience. 1325 Canal Blvd. Richmond, CA 94804

RUDY’S CAN’T FAIL CAFE The Emeryville diner emerged, phoenix-like, from closure last year, and has relaunched live music on its sunny outdoor patio. 4081 Hollis St., Emeryville, CA 94608

SLIVER PIZZERIA Sliver’s commitment to giving back to the community includes treating diners to occasional live music events at its five various locations (and growing!). Check Instagram or the website for upcoming bands. Multiple locations

SLUG BAR OAKLAND Live DJs are just one of the draws at this wine-friendly sister venue to Snail Bar. (And do note 2023’s schedule of chef residencies.) 102 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612

SOBRE MESA Wednesdays are “Latin lovers’ nights” at this already sultry Afro-Latinx bar and lounge; watch for live DJs playing bachata, cumbia, merengue, salsa and more. 1618 Franklin St., Oakland CA 94612

THE SOUND ROOM Live jazz and other performances at this Oakland venue are a treat with wonderful acoustics, and wine-friendly dinner and nibbles from their on-site cafe A.R.T.S. (“A Reason To Stay”). 3022 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

THE STARRY PLOUGH PUB This Berkeley classic has been a top local spot for live music since 1973. For fans of traditional Irish music, Sunday is the night to visit. Try the hamburger or fish and chips. 3101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705

TUPPER & REED Drinks only and lots of live music at this atmospheric downtown Berkeley bar, housed in a historic 1905 “storybook” brick building, and named for the building’s first life as a turn-of-the-century music store. 2271 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94701

WAY STATION BREW This chimerical venue anchored at Dwight and Shattuck succeeds in its many endeavors: casual restaurant, occasional pop-up host, coffee roastery, beer garden, Friday night live music venue. For dinner, the Wagyu smashburger is particularly popular. 2120 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

WINE & WAFFLES Owned by the same team as Ole’s Waffle Shop next door, this appealing Alameda wine and cocktail bar has an enclosed outdoor patio, generous bar bites and plenty of live music, including a piano at the bar. 1505 Park St., Alameda, CA 94501

YOSHI’S A famed concert and dining venue for lovers of jazz especially, Yoshi’s provides a stylish balance of Japanese fusion cuisine, drinks and musical performance with sophistication and great acoustics. 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607