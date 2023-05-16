“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Bull Valley Roadhouse

Not every ownership transition makes it to this post, but to have visited this unique Port Costa destination is to know its special significance to East Bay dining. The handsome, timeless Bull Valley Roadhouse — in fact only open since 2012 — has been through some team changes since it reopened in 2021 post-pandemic. Chef Anthony Paone (Lalimes, Sea Salt) is now in the kitchen, and the BVR has just announced that new owner as of this spring is Tamir Ben-Shalom, the restaurant’s beverage director, who has been on staff since 2013. Cuisine and cocktails remain seasonal and flavorful; live music is a continued part of the remote restaurant’s allure. Bull Valley Roadhouse, 14 Canyon Lake Dr., Port Costa

The Cheese Steak Shop

Hearts broke all over Berkeley in late 2021 when The Cheese Steak Shop lost its lease on University Avenue and was forced to shutter. Consider those hearts healed (?) with the reopening this week of the Philly-inspired sandwich joint, now located on Kala Bagai Way in downtown Berkeley. On offer will be the same meaty, melty sandwiches on Amoroso rolls that have made the chain popular since it was opened in the Bay Area by two East Coast expats in 1982. The Cheese Steak Shop, 2025 Kala Bagai Wy. (between Addison Street and University Avenue), Berkeley

Kowloon Station 1

Alameda’s newest Chinese eatery is Kowloon Station 1, a simple, fast-casual spot focused on seared proteins dressed in flavorful sauces, paired with rice or French fries and vegetable sides. Kowloon Station 1, 1708 Webster St. (between Buena Vista and Pacific avenues), Alameda

The Hummus Republic Alameda

The long arm of Hummus Republic has reached Alameda, in the newest location for the rapidly expanding national chain. Look for build-your-own Mediterranean bowls, pitas and wraps; catering is also a specialty here. Hummus Republic Alameda, 2402 Central Ave. (near Park Street), Alameda