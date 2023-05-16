Our sister site, Berkeleyside, took inspiration from this weekly roundup to launch The Scene, a newsletter with the lowdown on arts, culture, and other events in Berkeley and beyond. If you’re looking for things to do in Berkeley, be sure to sign-up.

This week’s roundup has something for book and film enthusiasts, an outdoor daylong festival, and much more.

If you have an event that you'd like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org.

The Hyphy Era Tour at the New Parish

Interview with Mistah Fab, part of the documentary We Were Hyphy. Credit: Larry Madrigal

In the early 2000s, hyphy music became embedded in Bay Area culture. The gritty beats by producers like Rick Rock—who is behind the tracks Hyphy and Go Dumb by The Federation—helped define the Hyphy era’s impact on the Bay for decades to come. The artists behind the original movement are now coming together to entertain old-school fans and give a new generation of artists and young people a taste of what that time in Bay Area history was like. This weekend, Oakland rap icon Mistah F.A.B. will take the stage with other artists who, like him, played an instrumental role in bringing this unique sound to the masses. Keak da Sneak, D-Lo, The Team, The Federation, and Turf Talk will hit the stage for a hometown show this Thursday.

Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., $35, The New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave.

23rd annual Malcolm X Jazz Arts Festival

Malcolm X artwork. Credit: courtesy of EastSide Arts Alliance’s Facebook page

The annual festival at San Antonio Park in East Oakland will have five zones featuring live jazz, dance, art, freestyle battles, and a “soapbox” stage where poets and organizers will talk about pressing social issues. In addition, food and art vendors will be back at the park. This year’s festival will honor the life of jazz pianist Muziki Roberson, who passed away last August. The longtime San Francisco Mime Troupe musical director and member of the jazz group Mingus Amungus was a mentor to numerous young and aspiring Bay Area musicians.

Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free to attend, San Antonio Park, 1701 E19th St.

Bulky Block Party

An Oakland resident dropping off bulk items. Credit: Oakland Public Works

The city of Oakland hosts this monthly free event to help residents dispose of large unwanted items every last Saturday of the month unless it falls on a holiday weekend. All large trash is accepted, barring items like paint, batteries, syringes, and fertilizers that contain hazardous materials. Any resident with a verifiable Oakland address can participate. Commercial customers and those with rental moving vehicles over 10 feet long will be redirected to the Waste Management transfer station in San Leandro.

Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free to attend, 7101 Edgewater Dr.

CAAMFest 2023

A still from the film Rites and Wrongs screening this Sunday at the New Parkway Theater. Credit: CAAMFest

For 41 years, the Center for Asian American Media has been at the forefront of showcasing the Asian American experience by exhibiting works in film, TV, and digital media. The 10-day festival is closing out on Sunday with a full-day screening of six films (four narrative features and two shorts) by Asian American East Bay filmmakers at The New Parkway Theater. Separate tickets are required for each film.

Sunday, May 21, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., ticket prices vary, The New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St.

Memoir reading and Q&A with author and retired OPL librarian Dorothy Lazard

Dorothy Lazard, librarian extraordinaire and author of the memoir What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World. Credit: Heyday Books

Recently retired Oakland librarian and longtime head of the Oakland History Center Dorothy Lazard is making the rounds to discuss her new memoir, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World, out on May 16. One of those speaking engagements is at the Dimond Branch, where Lazard will read from her book and take questions from the audience. Those requiring accommodations for a disability or interpretation services, including American Sign Language, can call 510-238-3254 (TTY) at least five working days before the event.

Wednesday, May 24, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., free to attend, Dimond Branch Library, 3565 Fruitvale Ave.