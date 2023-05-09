The unseasonably cold weather might have dampened events last week, but a break from the rain is forecast for this week. Clear skies and warmer temperatures will come our way by the weekend.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

8th annual 510 Day

Father and son walk with their bikes during the 510 Day. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

The unofficial Oakland holiday is a party to honor Oakland’s culture, themed around social justice issues like housing justice and gentrification. 510 Day was co-founded in 2016 by educator and culture keeper Leon (DNas) Sykes and fellow Oakland locals Jordan Warren and Needa Bee, a housing activist with The Village in Oakland, an organization led by unhoused and formerly unhoused people. Nicole Lee, the founding executive director of Urban Peace Movement, a youth leadership nonprofit working to end mass incarceration of Black and brown people in Oakland and Alameda County, became involved with the event in 2018. This core group has been putting together the event every year but is ready to pass the torch to youth leaders who are the future of Oakland. Expect spoken word, dance performances, live music, local vendors, and conversations to spread awareness about social issues affecting longtime Oakland residents. The event will kick off with the youth rally at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater and will end at the Pergola pillars, where the speakers and live music will take over. Follow 510 Day on Instagram for day-of updates, including maps and last-minute changes.

Wednesday, May 10, 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, Lake Merritt Amphitheater, between 12th Street and First Avenue.

Oakland Soul’s home debut

The Oakland Soul team ahead of their first-ever match against the Stockton Cargo. Credit: Azael Garcia

The Oakland Roots soccer organization is building on the success of its men’s team by launching a professional women’s team called Oakland Soul. The Soul played its first game on May 6 in Stockton against the Cargo, securing the first win in club history by a score of 3-2. The team hopes to repeat the magic at its inaugural home game. The Soul will be playing at 5 p.m. ahead of the Roots matchup at 8 p.m. This doubleheader will be played at Cal State East Bay, with the rest of the Soul’s five home games at Merritt College. Tickets for the Soul matchup are also valid for the Roots game right after. The game will also air on KTVU Plus.

Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m., $27.50-$30, Cal State East Bay, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd., Hayward

Montclair Village Restaurant Walk

Montclair Village storefronts. Credit: Pete Rosos

If you missed Oakland Restaurant Week, you still have the opportunity to support a small but equally delicious event. Over 20 local restaurants and businesses at Montclair Village will offer sample bites and drinks (including craft beers, artisan wines, and mocktails) to patrons who purchase a “passport” to visit the participating businesses. In addition, local non-food businesses will offer discounts, promotions, and giveaways. Entertainer Nikki Borodi will be strolling through the area making balloon animals. Passports can be purchased online and picked up at the event at Crufit Collective on Medau Place.

Tuesday, May 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., $20-$150, Montclair Village, 1980 Mountain Blvd.

“Autonomy is my Joy” brunch experience

From top left to bottom right: Renee Bracey Sherman of We Testify, Ofelia Barajas and Reyna Maldonado, co-owners of La Guerrera’s Kitchen, artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez, Ali Anderson of Feed Black Futures, and DJ Sizzle. Credit: courtesy of La Guerrera’s Instagram

La Guerrera’s Kitchen, located inside Swan’s Market, is known for its delicious Mexican food: from the pescadillas to the barbacoa tacos and tamales. Besides caring about the food quality, the restaurant’s co-owners—Reyna Maldonado and her mother, Ofelia Barajas—are also involved in social justice issues. To celebrate Black Maternal Health Month, the immigrant Latinx-owned restaurant is hosting a special brunch this weekend to help advocate for birth equity. Artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez will emcee the event with special guest Renee Bracey Sherman of We Testify, an organization that invests in elevating the voices of those who need support navigating access to abortion and storytellers who’ve had an abortion and have stories to tell about their experience. Members of Postpartum Justice and Feed Black Futures will also be there to share information about the work they do to expose maternal health inequities and distribute food to mothers impacted by incarceration, respectively. Besides food and conversation, there will be live music by DJ Sizzle.

Saturday, May 13, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., La Guerrera’s Kitchen, 907 Washington St.

Town Up Tuesday

The crowd art last year’s inaugural Town Up Tuesday. Credit: Kevin Allen

Launched last year by Urban Peace Movement, Town Up Tuesday is a free live musical event for the people of Oakland. Last year 1,500 people were in attendance with performances by Kamaiyah, Los Rakas, and other local talents. This year’s event features local artists like Yukmouth, D-Lo, Grand Nationxl, and others. The event will be hosted by educator Leon (DNas) Sykes and Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Mystic. Attendees will learn how they can help support the campaign to end youth incarceration.

Tuesday, May 16, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., get free tickets online, Edoff Memorial Bandstand at Lake Merritt