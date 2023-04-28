This story was first published by Oakland Voices, a journalism program led by the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education that trains Oakland residents to tell the stories of their neighborhoods.

Some Oakland Voices correspondents read and reviewed newly published books by Chapter 510, a literary nonprofit based in Old Oakland. The youngest writers were 8 years old when they wrote their books. The published works also include illustrations by diverse local artists, bringing the stories to life.

The organization offers free writing programs for Oakland youth, and also partners with OUSD classrooms and teachers. An example is a novel-writing club at Westlake Middle School with teacher Tiffany Golden, which has led to six published chapter books.

The books reviewed below and others can be purchased from Chapter 510’s online store or by visiting their Department of Make/Believe storefront located at the historic Swan’s Market building in Old Oakland.

A wall with framed photos of book covers. Photo by Robbie Sweeny courtesy of Chapter 510.

Dunkin’s Bravery By Danielle De La Peña, illustrations by Betsy Streeter A sweet and gentle story about finding bravery when you need it, the story of Dunkin and her supportive pal Jenga teaches a great lesson. Sometimes courage comes from the kindness and persistence of a good friend, and that’s the kind of uplift we all need. Danielle De La Peña shows remarkable insight into what it means to be brave. And the setting at the “animal school” is adorable, too, thanks to Betsy Streever’s expertly-crafted and lovely illustrations. -SR

The Seven Elevens By Micah Jamison Turner, illustrations by Vanessa Mora Méndez Zombie apocalypse? Don’t worry, all you need are some good friends and a little ingenuity! Micah Jamison Turner’s writing will make you smile with hilarious descriptions of the zombie-infested world and the great characters in it. The Seven Elevens are a group of kids living together with no parents, in a sort of clubhouse-meets-science lab. Each kid has a unique personality, showing the real maturity of the author. They take on zombie hoards (and health inspectors?) in this imaginative story, illustrated brilliantly by Vanessa Mora Méndez. -SR

Too Many Taxes By Simbha Shiromi, illustrations by Lawrence Lindell A town is plagued by a greedy mayor, the “Tax Queen,” and only one person is brave enough to stand up to her! The hero of this story, Colin, takes on city hall with a promise to release the residents from authority that’s gone out of control. Lindell’s art shows every emotion on the characters’ faces in this story of bravery. Any reader can feel that Simbha Shiromi has a strong sense of social justice– it’s inspiring to see a young mind find strength in speaking truth to power. -SR Too Many Taxes by Simbha Shiromi. Photo by Robbie Sweeny courtesy of Chapter 510.

What About UR Friends By Catherine Wallace, illustrations by Tiffany Golden Sasha is a typical 8th grader, with a tight group of good friends, and a boyfriend Jake that seems great…until a misunderstanding leads to her finding out he’s not as perfect as he seems. Sasha navigates the scandal that plays out at school, home, and in social media as the weeks go on, as the author Catherine Wallace masterfully reveals Sasha’s emotional journey. At an age where friendships matter more than anything, a bad interaction can devastate a young person for weeks–but Sasha realizes her voice can make a powerful difference. The illustrations by Tiffany Golden really capture the drama of this teenage love story. -SR

Chapter books with a mystery focus written by Chapter 510 youth in collaboration with Westlake Middle School. Photo by Momo Chang

Magicon By Mattie Chukwudebe, illustrated by Daniel Camacho A magical realist story about a child named Fortis who goes to an enchanted island. In the story, Fortis is sent by his mom to visit a long-lost grandfather that he have no relationship with, and that he is not thrilled to meet. Soon, the child enters a world that includes a dragon and a Tiger Monster, where young Fortis has to sum up his bravery to save the day. Chock-full of action, Magicon will delight readers of all ages. -MC

Coco Learns from Ava By Sophie Cho, illustrated by Julia LaChica Coco Learns from Ava is a story about a young woman named Coco Chanel who tires of being a seamstress and overusing her hands, and moves to Hollywood to ask director Ava DuVernay for advice on becoming a filmmaker. Some chaos ensues, but through trial and error, Coco is able to finish a film. The book ends with “to be continued”; perhaps part two is about Coco teaching Ava how to sew as the book suggests! -MC Sophie Cho with her book, Coco Learns from Ava. Photo by Robbie Sweeny courtesy of Chapter 510.

Just a Game By Jamara Mabrey, illustrated by Serafina Medina This chapter book Just a Game features a young adult detective who ends up in a bind while on the job—kidnapped with a group of kids by an evil leader in the school. Throughout the adventurous ordeal, the kids stick together and use their bravery to survive. -MC

Was it You? By Violet Wu, illustrations by Mara Ramirez Author Violet Wu uses vivid imagery and sensory details to expose a secret that consumes the life of Reya. In “Was it You?,” Wu blends suspense and humor to engage the reader as we anxiously await for Reya and her friend Omo to uncover the neighborhood mystery. -KR

Our Hero By Maya Makonnen, illustrations by Todd German If solving crimes wasn’t hard enough, try doing it under the legacy of your older brother. In, Our Hero, Maya Makonnen takes the reader on a journey of courage as Valentina Lopez fearlessly enters her family business as a detective. Detective Lopez proves that even when the world doubts your abilities, trusting your intuition will keep you on your path to victory. -KR

The Good or Bad Rob By Raqia Izaath Dilshad, illustrations by Breena Nuñez Can looks be deceiving? In The Good and Bad Rob, author Raqia Izaath Dilshad leads her readers into the woods to challenge their preconceived notions about monsters! Dilshad’s story is illuminated with vivid images by illustrator Breena Nuñez. -KR

Bravery is in Us By Nafissatou Ndiaye, illustrations by Zhanné Easter In Bravery is in Us, Coumba Saq’s school project on her family’s history turns into a magical mission to discover her ancestral gifts. Author Nafissatou Ndiaye and illustrator Zhanné Easter provide readers with a rich and vibrant lesson on bravery and self-discovery. -KR

Making Friends By Sofia Wang, illustrations by Natalia Anciso In Making Friends, author Zofia Wang recalls the early stages of the pandemic to discuss the challenges of making friends. As the main character Zofia becomes acclimated to her new school, she learns how to open up and build lasting relationships during tough times. -KR Making Friends by Sofia Wang. Photo by Robbie Sweeny courtesy of Chapter 510.

The Man in the Black Trench Coat By Emily Cho, illustrated by Mara Ramirez The Man in the Black Trench Coat is full of mystery, starting with a man wearing a trench coat who drops a photo of the protagonist, Ellie, on a train. Ellie is a girl with the superpower of invisibility and a mysterious family background—and she could be in danger The concise story is action-packed, leaving readers wanting for the sequel. -MC

The Ghost Detective By Ka’tara Jackson, illustrations by ColB Ka’tara Jackson weaves a dark and thrilling tale in this supernatural detective story. The main character Jason W wakes up to find himself dead, murdered because he was getting too close to the truth of a cruel tragedy at the local hospital. The only person who can see him is the hospital receptionist, and together they confront the evil forces at work in their community. Ka’tara Jackson could easily become a great supernatural thriller writer; keep your eyes open for her work in the future! The evocative character art by illustrator ColB is a great pairing. -SR

Chubby: The Last Salmon Catcher By Jaylen Perry, illustrated by Felicia Hoshino The fantastical storybook, Chubby: The Last Salmon Catcher, is the tale of an innocent puppy who catches a fish that gives superpowers. The book is full of funny dialogue and lessons about human nature. In the end, goodness and friendship win. Go on a magical journey, with illustrations by Felicia Hoshino, who brings the dog friends to life, through this amazing story. -MC

The Missing Case of Rose Gutierrez By Sarah Guerrero, illustrated by Kanya Abe A young middle school girl goes through life as a student while investigating the disappearance of her best friend, who went missing on their shared birthday. She drums up support from fellow classmates, and, using their detective skills and teamwork, plus the help of some adults, solves the mystery in this chapter book. -MC

The Missing Boy By Christian Veasey, illustrated by Lawrence Lindell A group of friends saves up money for a fun-filled trip of a lifetime to Vegas. But, one of them goes missing. The whodunnit chapter-book story is full of clues, pool time, and eating at waffle restaurants. Finally, the ending shows that one or more friends from the group brought the mischief upon themselves. -MC