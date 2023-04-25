It’s hard to believe that April has nearly come and gone. As we look forward to what summer has in store, we’ll be highlighting more outdoor events to soak up the sun. This week, we have a mix of music, comedy, culture, and wellness to check out.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Free wellness classes at Flowhouse Flowhouse is offering an introductory week of classes to celebrate its opening. Credit: Courtesy of Flowhouse Ahead of its official grand opening on Monday, May 1, Flowhouse, a new “BIPOC & LGBTQIA-centered movement space” founded by Rozz Nash of Agency Oakland, is giving visitors a free glimpse of the classes it will offer, which include yoga, dance, and pilates. Attendees during the free week can also receive a 25% discount on a membership. Those interested can sign-up online for the free sessions. Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30, check website for times, Flowhouse, 2036 Livingston St.

Karaoke and more at Lounge 3411 The interior of Lounge 3411 in the Laurel district. Courtesy: Lounge 3411 Facebook page Nestled in the Laurel district, this neighborhood bar hosts an array of events Tuesday through Saturday. Karaoke happens each of those nights at 9 p.m., but there’s also “Taco Tuesday” with food by RJ’s Catering, live blues jam sessions every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and an open mic for amateur singers on the first Wednesday of every month. If you’re a sports fan, the bar is also great for watching the Warriors or A’s games. It even opens on Mondays for “Monday Night Football.” Tuesday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (opens at 6 p.m. on Saturdays), no cover, 3411 MacArthur Blvd.

‘Tales of the Town’ film screening and art exhibit “Tales of the Town” is a Hella Black Podcast and multimedia project that chronicles 100 years of Black history, resistance, and activism in Oakland. The podcast and multimedia project that showcases over 100 years of Black history, culture, resistance, and activism in Oakland is hosting a special event across the bridge at the de Young Museum. The day will consist of an exhibit highlighting how Black culture is embedded in Oakland and two screenings of the film Tales of the Town. The first will be followed by a Q&A with the project’s co-creators, Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham. Tickets for the event do not include admission to the museum. Saturday, April 29, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., free to attend, de Young, Koret Auditorium, Wilsey Court, Café Terrace, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco

Pussy Velour, The Apollo Era, and The Ruby Woos at the Golden Bull The Golden Bull is closing out the month with a night of live punk and indie music courtesy of Pussy Velour (the band has a new album out on May 1 called Bad One), San Francisco band The Apollo Era, and Sacramento garage rock band The Ruby Woos are also on the bill. Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., $12, The Golden Bull, 412 14th St.