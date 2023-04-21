“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Thanks to Beyond The Creek for news of Boba Studio’s recent opening in Walnut Creek. The fanciful, modern tea shop is notable for being independent and locally-owned and operated, rather than part of a larger or international franchise like many similar spots; the team is already getting lots of attention for its fresh, handmade tea drinks and desserts. Boba Studio, 1389 N. Main St., Unit A (near Cypress Street), Walnut Creek

Temescal’s pandemic-era-opening Between The Bun seafood sandwich shop, which has been temporarily closed since 2022, appears to have been rebranded and reopened as Extra Butter. And it appears when they say extra butter on that hearty lobster, crab or shrimp roll, they sure mean it. Yum. The business also boasts a second location in Miami. Extra Butter, 4920 Telegraph Ave. (near 49th St.), Oakland

This location has been quietly open for a while, but Nosh wanted to point Argentinian empanada lovers towards the newest Javi’s, opened inside the former Wooden Table on Broadway in Uptown. The welcoming corner shop sells fast, savory empanadas, coffee drinks and other warming refreshments (oxymoron?), and joins the original Javi’s at 3446 Market St., also in Oakland. Javi’s Empanadas, 2300 Broadway (at 23rd), Oakland

Fast-casual Mediterranean chain The Kebab Shop has opened its long-awaited outpost in Concord. The counter-service restaurant serves colorful, laden wraps, plates and to-go boxes starring grilled, marinated proteins and vegetables, and flavorful dips and sauces. Note: Kids eat free on weekends. The Kebab Shop Concord, 1110 Concord Ave., #30, Concord

Not an opening, but an update: Nosh has word of some delay in the reopening of Berkeley’s beloved and temporarily closed Le Bateau Ivre, and asks its community to be patient and hopeful. Health and healing are involved for key members of the restaurant’s family, namely chef Raul Parada, who continues to recover from major surgery.

For the moment, a possible reopening is projected for May, though that might change. In the meantime, longtime fans and supporters of the welcoming French restaurant are encouraged to help the temporarily closed restaurant and its staff as they right the ship. Le Bateau Ivre is at 2629 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley.

Halal, Canadian-inspired shawarma business My-O-My Shawarma has taken over the former D’Yar Mediterranean space in Berkeley’s Northside neighborhood, as was announced in a February report from WhatNowSF.

The good people at the Telegraph Business Improvement District let us know that though the new restaurant was meant to open earlier this month, delays led to a quiet opening only days ago — but it’s open! Let’s all visit to find out what they mean by Canadian-inspired shawarma: a cursory menu check promises poutine with that chicken souvlaki wrap. See you in line, eh? My-O-My Shawarma,1866 Euclid Ave. (near Hearst), Berkeley

The Kissel Uptown Oakland hotel has a new lobby restaurant called Otto’s Uptown Kitchen, complete with sidewalk patio. The all-day restaurant serves upscale comfort bites, burgers and mains like shepherd’s pie or scallops, espresso drinks and pastries, cocktails, beer and wine to hotel guests and visitors. (Note: Adjacent restaurant Occitania’s recently vacated dining room remains dormant for now.) Otto’s Uptown Kitchen in the Kissel Uptown Oakland, 2455 Broadway (at 24th Street), Oakland

Fans of dearly departed Novel Brewing have been waiting for this one: Small-batch brewers Tenma Beer Project, announced as Novel’s replacement when that North Oakland hangout closed back in December, has opened its doors.

The craft brewery and neighborhood bar is from co-brewers Debbie Tenma, Dana Martindale and Brennan Perry, and so far has a flavorful opening menu of West Coast IPAs, Irish red, a Munich dunkel and other fresh treats from the taps. Visit Wed.-Sun. Tenma Beer Project, 6510 San Pablo Ave. (at 65th Street), Oakland

It’s finally happening! Art Deco bar Town Bar & Lounge opened this week in Uptown’s gorgeous, historic I. Magnin & Co. building. Expect bold color, sumptuous design, finery and fun writ large in an atmosphere the team describes as one of “sophistication, elegance, and most importantly, belonging.”

The family-owned bar comes from East Bay born-and-raised (and former Castro-district bartender) Joshua Huynh, with support from his brother and business partner, Sang, and the Huynh family patriarch, who also acted as Town’s general contractor. Welcome Town! Town Bar & Lounge, 2001 Broadway (between 21st Street and Thomas L. Berkley Way), Oakland

April 12

As first reported by WhatNow SF, Korean-inspired Bay Area brewer Dokkaebier has acquired Oakland’s nine-year-old Federation Brewing Company, including its Jack London Square taproom, effective immediately.

“We thank Federation Brewing for giving us the opportunity to cement Dokkaebier’s roots in Oakland,” read a message from CEO and founder Youngwon Lee. “We are proud that our first flagship brewery and taproom will continue to be a space for the underrepresented in our industry.”

Meanwhile, Federation assures its many longtime fans not to fret, as the company “isn’t going anywhere.” Though changes are afoot, Federation craft beer will continue to be produced and poured, including alongside Dokkaebier at the still-open and soon-to-be rebranded taproom. Dokkaebier, 420 3rd St., Oakland

Korean gastropub franchise Hanshin Pocha has a fresh outpost in Temescal. (Fans might have visited the Los Angeles location in Koreatown.) Expect a sultry, fun, low-lit nightlife vibe with small, round cocktail tables, and a menu of rich, Korean-style comfort foods to pair with soju and beer — dakbal, rice balls, saucy pork with melted cheese. Hanshin Pocha, 4869 Telegraph Ave. (between 48th and 49th streets), Oakland

As promised, this former Richmond favorite has new digs in El Sobrante. The restaurant known for its Cajun-style fried fish and sides is now located inside Champions Sports Bar & Grill, as first featured by Hoodline, and celebrated its grand opening there April 8. Mississippi Catfish at Champions Sports Bar & Grill, 4203 Valley View Rd. (at Sobrante Avenue), El Sobrante

Sample modern Vietnamese cuisine at Piedmont Avenue’s newest restaurant, featuring a simple, warm dining room inside the former Xyclo. Reports are glowing so far for Monsoon’s pho, rice plates, salads, chicken wings, banh mi and other casual Vietnamese cafe dishes, which are available for lunch, dinner and takeout. Monsoon, 4218 Piedmont Ave. (at Entrada Avenue), Oakland

Known for its Filipino fusion cuisine — meaty Filipino sisig layered in tacos, burritos and on top of nachos, as well as its more recent fully vegan menu of fusion flavors — Senor Sisig has fed the Bay Area from its popular food trucks for 13 years. There’s also a four-year-old brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco’s Mission District, a streetside take-out window in Oakland at 1628 Webster that opened in 2021 and a counter restaurant inside San Francisco’s Ferry Building that launched last year.

Now, around the corner from its Oakland window, Senor Sisig said it will serve customers from a fresh Oakland brick-and-mortar restaurant and cantina starting April 14. Eater SF first provided many helpful details on the opening. Senor Sisig Oakland, 330 17th St. (between Harrison and Webster streets), Oakland

April 6

People have been excited for the return of this festive Latin American restaurant from executive chef Rick Hackett (Oliveto, MarketBar, Enrico’s) since Bocanova’s reopening plans were announced back in June 2017. Formerly based in Jack London Square, Hackett’s search for new digs landed him a luxe new space at 1111 Broadway, featuring a sleek, colorful design and gorgeous bar.

Warm, bright decor features nods to both traditional and modern Latin American culture. The playful menu showcases specialties and flavors from across South America, with a dedicated bar menu and, notably, weekday breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch as well as dinner nightly. It’s been quietly reopened with limited service over the last few days (this is the current menu), with an official grand opening and party on April 10. Welcome back, Bocanova. Bocanova, 1111 Broadway (between 11th and 12th streets), Oakland

MOD Pizza’s former standalone restaurant space in the El Cerrito Plaza reopened this week as a new location for seafood-centric franchise California Fish Grill, with an opening menu you can check out online. The Plaza has been looking a little forlorn lately with high-profile closures such as The Junket outnumbering openings; this launch plus some newly rumored additions will surely liven up the area in the coming weeks. California Fish Grill El Cerrito, 5040 El Cerrito Plaza, Suite E004, El Cerrito

PSA: Pizza and salad lunch service returns to Berkeley’s famed gathering spot The Cheese Board after a three-year pandemic lull beginning Saturday, April 8. Expect lunch hours on Saturdays only for now. The Cheese Board Collective Pizzeria, 1512 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

On a tear is Albany-based 5 Tacos & Beers, which is fresh from its opening in Berkeley last month. The growing restaurant group just launched another location in Walnut Creek on April 5, with its signature taco flights, craft beers and warm, approachable sophistication. 5 Tacos & Beers Walnut Creek, 1352 Locust St., Walnut Creek

Reopened this week is Oakland’s community-minded Korner Kitchen & Bar, a Fruitvale neighborhood incubator, collaborative kitchen and bar space featuring some of the East Bay’s most sought-after food and drink pop-ups (including permanent residents Noodle Belly and Tortillas de Harina MamaCuca).

The food hall was closed for several weeks to undergo a refresh; its outdoor event space is now fully ready for spring crowds. Korner Kitchen & Bar, 1014 Fruitvale Ave. (at San Leandro St.), Oakland

Oakland wholesalers Mother Tongue Coffee, from roaster and founder Jen Apodaca, has long been sought-after for its woman- and Latinx-owned notability, equitable business practices and rich, delicious, locally-roasted fresh coffee. The group now has its first brick-and-mortar cafe — and bar! — in the former Lede spot on 41st St. in Temescal, open as of April 5. Mother Tongue Coffee & Bar, 308 41st St. (between Emerald Street and Broadway), Oakland

It’s nowhere near a new opening — the White Horse has been open since 1933, possibly longer as a speakeasy, and is one of the oldest, if not the single oldest, gay bars in the country — but there is big news coming from the historic business. Nosh caught word of an ownership change a little while ago, and now is pleased to help the White Horse officially announce that it has a new owner: industry veteran Patty Nishimura Dingle (Club Universe, Club Q, The End Up, Mezzanine).

According to a recent press release, Dingle plans to honor the White Horse’s history while “also recognizing that this is a moment in time where ‘new’ history is being created, including being a place for not just the LGBT community but the QIA+ folx, too, and their accomplices.” Dingle said that she plans to preserve the bar’s reputation as a safe haven for diversity, community and expression, and to step up events, including drag queen and drag king performances, live DJs and themed parties. She will also herald the bar’s 90th year with a celebration in May. White Horse Inn, 6551 Telegraph Ave. (near 66th Street), Oakland