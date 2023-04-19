There is a scene in the first episode of Season 2 of the Oakland-based TV show Blindspotting where Ashley’s character (played by Jasmine Cephas) gets her car broken into while in the Tilden Park parking lot. As that scene played out during a special screening at the Grand Lake Theater last Friday, the hometown audience erupted in laughter—while likely also considering the fate of their own cars parked outside.

Co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Rafael Casal at the Blindspotting Season 2 screening at the Grand Lake Theater on April 14, 2023, in Oakland, California. Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for STARZ

“It’s going to be a lot of y’all, I’m sorry!” Rafael Casal said, referring to the car break-in scene during an audience Q&A after the screening. Only a few days earlier, Mayor Sheng Thao had her vehicle broken into while also at the Grand Lake for a screening of Peter Nicks’ latest documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated.

“It was like a deafening roar of a laugh in the theater,” Rafael Casal told The Oaklandside this week, recounting the audience reaction. “I was like, oh, we haven’t gotten to Too $hort yet.”

Putting a comedic spin on unfortunate situations that happen in Oakland is a hallmark of Blindspotting, which is now two episodes into its second season, with new episodes being released every Friday on STARZ.

Season 2 revolves around Miles (Rafael Casal) and the aftermath of his five-year prison sentence in San Quentin, and viewers get a glimpse of how each of his family members handled the effects of his incarceration—from Ashley (Jasmine Cephas) raising their son Sean (Atticus Woodward), to the latter’s creation of an imaginary friend called “thizzly bear” to mourn the separation from his father.

Like in Season 1, the show’s writing team has continued to use interpretive dance to depict powerful moments throughout various episodes. “There’s something about movement that is almost like pure emotion and interpretation,” Casal said.

The show balances a variety of themes within its 30-minute format, from the tragedy of the prison industrial complex to the comedic aspects of Bay Area culture, all while intertwining dance and even spoken word. At its core, it’s an ode to Oakland.