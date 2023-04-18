If you’re an avid reader of this weekly roundup, you may have noticed its absence last week. That’s because I came down with COVID for the first time and had to take time off—a good reminder to continue masking around people most at-risk.

For this week’s roundup, we’ve cheated a bit by including one event that’s taking place across the Bay: an open-air market being hosted by the Oakland-based and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito, who will also be performing a rare acoustic set at the event.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Measure U housing conversation with D7 Councilmember Treva Reid

District 7 councilmember Treva Reid at a mayoral forum last year. Credit: Amir Aziz

Last November, Oakland voters passed Measure U, a bond to pay for the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of over 2,000 affordable housing units over the next four to six years, which will help the city reach the state’s requirement of 10,000 affordable housing units by 2030. District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid and members of Oakland’s Department of Housing and Community Development are inviting District 7 residents to join the conversation about funding priorities and housing needs in deep East Oakland. The event will take place virtually.

Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., register for Zoom link

Black Rock Family Climb Night

The climbing group during a weekday meetup. Credit: Courtesy of Black Rock

Interested in rock climbing but think the activity isn’t for you? The Black Rock climbing group wants to change that perception and introduce climbing to more Black families and their kids. The group’s members, who climb together weekly, aim to be role models and mentors for Black kids who are interested in climbing while introducing parents to a safe and fun activity for their kids. The event will include food, games, and climbing for the entire family. The entry fee includes the equipment rental.

Saturday, April 22, 6 p.m., free for members, $10 for guests, Pacific Pipe Rock Climbing Gym, 2140 Mandela Parkway

The Storefront Market Earth Day Celebration

Grammy-award-winning artist Fantastic Negrito (wearing light blue) chatting at a past Storefront Market event in Oakland. Credit: Courtesy of Storefront Records

In 2021, Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito launched a storefront market in an open area adjacent to Storefront Records, his indie record label. This weekend, he is joining forces with the Warriors to bring the open-air market to Thrive City, the outdoor commercial plaza at the Chase Center across the Bay. The market will feature artisan vendors from all over the Bay Area, food, and live entertainment, including a solo acoustic performance by Fantastic Negrito himself and many other artists. This a free event, but registration does not guarantee admission; space will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend, Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way San Francisco

Write to Read! A fundraiser for the Oakland Literacy Coalition

Credit: Courtesy of the Oakland Literacy Coalition

Michelle Walton, co-owner of The Collective Oakland and Loyal to the Soil, is hosting this authors salon and fundraiser for the Oakland Literacy Coalition, an organization that helps to raise literacy rates in the city by providing resources and support to get every kid reading by the time they reach 3rd grade. Three authors: Leticia Hernández-Linares, poet, teacher, and author of the children’s book Alejandria Fights Back!; Naheed Hasnat Senzai, award-winning author of middle-grade books Shooting Kabul, Escape from Aleppo, Ticket to India, and Saving Kabul Corner; and Traci Chee, author of young adult novels We Are Not Free, The Reader Trilogy, and A Thousand Steps into Night, will be in conversation about how they’ve used their voices and stories to shine a light on social justice issues.

Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., $50, Artthaus Studios, 2744 East 11th Street

Water St. Makers at Jack London Square

Credit: Jack London Square

Now that the rain seems to be past us, it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities—like roaming around Oakland’s waterfront while supporting the Jack London Farmers Market and Water St. Makers, a market featuring established and up-and-coming local vendors that takes place every Sunday (except for Dec. 24, 31 and Jan. 1).

Every Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend, 472 Water St.