Producer Ryan Coogler, award-winning director Peter Nicks, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, and Warriors owner Joe Lacob were among the notable figures to attend last night’s premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated at the 66th San Francisco International Film Festival. The film screening took place at the Grand Lake Theater.
The festival returned in person this year after being canceled in 2020 and hosting a hybrid version for the past two years. This is the first time that opening night took place outside of San Francisco.
The festival features more than 130 films, three by Oakland filmmakers: Peter Nicks’ Underrated, director Savannah Leaf’s Earth Mama, and Boots Riley’s Amazon TV series I’m a Virgo, which will screen at the festival’s closing night on April 23.
The central character of Nicks’ Underrated, Golden State Warriors Point Guard Stephen Curry, was not in attendance for last night’s premiere because his team is preparing for the first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. The playoffs begin Friday, April 14, in Sacramento.
Although Curry wasn’t at the screening, he announced via social media that the film, based on his rise from a college athlete to a four-time NBA champion, will be released exclusively on AppleTV+ on July 21.
