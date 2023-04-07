It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure; since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

KC’s BBQ

As first noted by the SF Chronicle, family-owned barbecue restaurant KC’s has shut its doors after 55 memorable years. The closure was announced on social media Wednesday night; in subsequent Instagram live videos owners Kristen and Patrick Davis cited “exhaustion” as one of the reasons for the closure, in addition to inflation and food costs. After some rest and family time, they said, they hope to eventually reopen KC’s as a catering or pop-up business.

At a time when a restaurant is lucky to last one or two years, to have been serving and pleasing customers with smoky barbecue and savory sides since 1968 — to have simply been in business since 1968 — is an incredible feat. As with Oakland’s Merritt Bakery (see below), KC’s has not been without its troubles — a fire in 2017 led to the originally named KC’s Bar-B-Que to move from 2613 to 1235 San Pablo Ave., which led to an era of neighborhood complaints regarding the eatery’s smoker. The family team persevered through each challenge with pride, community-minded care and perseverance, sustaining the business through the pandemic until it shut down this week.

“Our KC’s community is unmatched, and we couldn’t have made it this far without each and every one of you,” said the restaurant’s closure announcement. The restaurant is closed effective immediately, and will be deeply missed. KC’s BBQ was at 1235 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland.

Merritt Restaurant and Bakery

The “new” Merritt Restaurant & Bakery space has been cleared out and the phone is disconnected, and though the news has not yet caught up with some websites, the storied restaurant is now closed. Thanks to a loyal reader for the report.

As longtime Oakland residents might recall, Merritt Bakery first opened in 1952 at 203 E. 18th St., and quickly became a local staple and gathering spot for its diner-style fare and baked goods. The location was a neighborhood hit, but it was also hit with more than its fair share of bad luck, especially in its later years, including a fire in 2006 and another in 2013.

In 2014, the bakery started fresh at the Kwik Way window at 500 Lake Park Ave. (now Vegan Mob), and in 2019, the group opened this final location on Lakeshore Ave., featuring a sit-down dining room with comfortable booth seating. Despite sticking to the bakery’s family-friendly, vintage recipes and dishes, the Lakeshore space seemed to have a bit of trouble finding its footing; Merritt Bakery lasted through the pandemic but then quietly closed last month. Merritt Bakery was at 3355 Lakeshore Ave. in Oakland.

Starbucks Lakeshore

Along with the Merritt Bakery closure, Lakeshore Avenue has lost its Starbucks. Yes, there remain 14 Starbucks locations in Oakland, and yes, it’s a chain, but chain businesses are often embedded in local neighborhoods for decades, and their comings and goings matter to many.

Starbucks Lakeshore had operated there since the late 1990s, when a group of locals worked to add it and a Noah’s Bagels to the neighborhood, an effort to revive foot traffic in the then-struggling neighborhood. The loss brings noticeable change to the strip, at the very least in the form of one more vacant storefront. Starbucks Lakeshore was at 3347 Lakeshore Ave. in Oakland.