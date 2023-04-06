“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

People have been excited for the return of this festive Latin American restaurant from executive chef Rick Hackett (Oliveto, MarketBar, Enrico’s) since Bocanova’s reopening plans were announced back in June 2017. Formerly based in Jack London Square, Hackett’s search for new digs landed him a luxe new space at 1111 Broadway, featuring a sleek, colorful design and gorgeous bar.

Warm, bright decor features nods to both traditional and modern Latin American culture. The playful menu showcases specialties and flavors from across South America, with a dedicated bar menu and, notably, weekday breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch as well as dinner nightly. It’s been quietly reopened with limited service over the last few days (this is the current menu), with an official grand opening and party on April 10. Welcome back, Bocanova. Bocanova, 1111 Broadway (between 11th and 12th streets), Oakland

MOD Pizza’s former standalone restaurant space in the El Cerrito Plaza reopened this week as a new location for seafood-centric franchise California Fish Grill, with an opening menu you can check out online. The Plaza has been looking a little forlorn lately with high-profile closures such as The Junket outnumbering openings; this launch plus some newly rumored additions will surely liven up the area in the coming weeks. California Fish Grill El Cerrito, 5040 El Cerrito Plaza, Suite E004, El Cerrito

PSA: Pizza and salad lunch service returns to Berkeley’s famed gathering spot The Cheese Board after a three-year pandemic lull beginning Saturday, April 8. Expect lunch hours on Saturdays only for now. The Cheese Board Collective Pizzeria, 1512 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

On a tear is Albany-based 5 Tacos & Beers, which is fresh from its opening in Berkeley last month. The growing restaurant group just launched another location in Walnut Creek on April 5, with its signature taco flights, craft beers and warm, approachable sophistication. 5 Tacos & Beers Walnut Creek, 1352 Locust St., Walnut Creek

Reopened this week is Oakland’s community-minded Korner Kitchen & Bar, a Fruitvale neighborhood incubator, collaborative kitchen and bar space featuring some of the East Bay’s most sought-after food and drink pop-ups (including permanent residents Noodle Belly and Tortillas de Harina MamaCuca).

The food hall was closed for several weeks to undergo a refresh; its outdoor event space is now fully ready for spring crowds. Korner Kitchen & Bar, 1014 Fruitvale Ave. (at San Leandro St.), Oakland

Oakland wholesalers Mother Tongue Coffee, from roaster and founder Jen Apodaca, has long been sought-after for its woman- and Latinx-owned notability, equitable business practices and rich, delicious, locally-roasted fresh coffee. The group now has its first brick-and-mortar cafe — and bar! — in the former Lede spot on 41st St. in Temescal, open as of April 5. Mother Tongue Coffee & Bar, 308 41st St. (between Emerald Street and Broadway), Oakland

It’s nowhere near a new opening — the White Horse has been open since 1933, possibly longer as a speakeasy, and is one of the oldest, if not the single oldest, gay bars in the country — but there is big news coming from the historic business. Nosh caught word of an ownership change a little while ago, and now is pleased to help the White Horse officially announce that it has a new owner: industry veteran Patty Nishimura Dingle (Club Universe, Club Q, The End Up, Mezzanine).

According to a recent press release, Dingle plans to honor the White Horse’s history while “also recognizing that this is a moment in time where ‘new’ history is being created, including being a place for not just the LGBT community but the QIA+ folx, too, and their accomplices.” Dingle said that she plans to preserve the bar’s reputation as a safe haven for diversity, community and expression, and to step up events, including drag queen and drag king performances, live DJs and themed parties. She will also herald the bar’s 90th year with a celebration in May. White Horse Inn, 6551 Telegraph Ave. (near 66th Street), Oakland