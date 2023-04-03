The rainy weather is past us for now, as this Easter weekend looks to be cloudy and cold.

Bay Area premiere of Is God Is

Jamella Cross (left) as Racine and Rolanda D. Bell (right) as Anaia. Credit: Ben Krantz Studio



Last weekend, Oakland Theater Project unveiled the Bay Area premiere of Aleshea Harris’ multi-award-winning play, Is God Is. It was a 2018 off-Broadway smash hit and a runaway success in London’s West End. The Bay Area debut is directed by Oakland Theater Project’s co-founder and co-artistic director, William Hodgson. The play features Rolanda D. Bell and Jamella Cross “as they wreak a righteous revenge against history, in order for a more hopeful world to be possible.” Is God Is runs through April 21 (no show on Easter Sunday). Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are required.

Thursday–Sunday through April 23, 7:30 p.m., $10-$55, Oakland Theater Project at FLAX art & design, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Spirit Week and Bunny Weekend at Children’s Fairyland

A section of Children’s Fairyland. Credit: Amir Aziz

For parents who have little ones on spring break, Fairyland is offering a host of activities during its Spring Break Spirit Week, Monday through Friday. The daily themes include: “crazy hair day” on Monday, “pirates” on Tuesday, “favorite storybook character” on Wednesday, Alice in Wonderland on Thursday, and “pajama day” on Friday. Kids who wear a costume related to the theme of the day will receive a special prize at the box office. Fairyland will also be celebrating Easter by hosting a bunny-themed weekend with games like “Pin the tail on the bunny,” “Hopscotch through the park,” and an egg hunt on Saturday and Sunday at noon.

Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $15, Children’s Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave.

Kev Choice at The New Parish

Kev Choice. Credit: Hourvoyses

The versatile jazz pianist, MC, and Oakland culture keeper will be headlining his first show at The New Parish, joined by a ten-piece ensemble, to tease some tracks from his upcoming full-length album, The Healing. The album will feature a diverse range of sounds from hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat, to classical and jazz influences while exploring themes of personal accountability, transparency, and vulnerability. The album is the first in a planned trilogy by Choice and will be released at the end of this month. The evening will include guest performances by Rob Woods and T. Carriér, who are both featured on the album, DJ Harmonyy, and other special guests.

Friday, April 7, 8 p.m., $15 GA, $45 VIP, The New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave.

Melrose Library Clean-Up

Across Oakland, there are a number of community groups that get together regularly to keep their neighborhoods clean, like the Trash Falcons over at Lake Merritt and the High Street coalition, to name just a couple. There’s also the Melrose neighborhood council, which gets together every second Saturday of the month in front of the Melrose Branch to clean up the area outside the library and its surrounding streets. Bring a friend, gloves, trash bags, and other items are provided on-site.

Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m., Oakland Public Library Melrose Branch, 4805 Foothill Blvd.

Easter Sunday celebration at Lake Chalet

Exterior of Lake Chalet overlooking Lake Merritt. Credit: Courtesy

Those looking for food and an Easter egg hunt can find both this Sunday at Lake Chalet. The bar and grill overlooking Lake Merritt will be offering a special brunch menu from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The egg hunt will happen from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and a children’s menu will be available all day.

Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Lake Chalet, 1520 Lakeside Dr.