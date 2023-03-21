Spring is officially here, but another atmospheric river likely means a couple more days of rain. The weather should be sunnier, however, by the time the events we are highlighting this week take place.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Councilmember Carroll Fife talks housing

Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife (D3) speaking at a press conference last year. Credit: Amir Aziz

Last summer, Oakland’s City Council passed a controversial piece of legislation written by District 3 Councilmember Fife, putting a 3% cap on rent increases at rent-controlled buildings. Fife also oversees a district, which includes West Oakland along with parts of downtown and Lake Merritt, with a sizeable homeless community. This Thursday, Oakland residents will have the opportunity to tune in to a virtual conversation with the councilmember, who promises to share information about housing policies she supports and details about recent encampment closures, and discuss her long-term goals for building low-rent housing. The live stream will be available on the councilmember’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., virtual

Oakland Roots home opener

Roots forward player, Óttar Magnús Karlsson is guarded by opposing team Monterey Bay FC before Roots’ first goal of the 2022 season opener. Credit: Amir Aziz

Professional soccer makes its return with the Oakland Roots home opener at Laney College Stadium this weekend. Throughout the season, the team is offering “fam packs” of four tickets, four hot dogs, and four drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) for $99. In addition to the game, attendees can enjoy Bay Area tunes and an assortment of food vendors. Be sure to also look out for Hal the Hot Dog Guy, an Oakland A’s fan-favorite who graced the baseball team’s home games up until last season and who will be vending at the stadium for one night only. Other exciting happenings at the game against Memphis 901 FC will include a performance of “Write Your Roots,” a poem by Oakland teenagers made in collaboration with the local nonprofit Chapter 510. Starting this season, Roots fans can also nominate a local small business for the chance to win $1,000 at every home game.

Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., $26, Laney College Stadium, 900 Fallon St.

Black Panther Party Alumni Legacy Network at Oaklandish

From left to right: Dr. Zafirah Ned, BPPALN founder Sataru Ned, original Panther member Katherine Campbell, and another attendee at a Black History party at Brooklyn Basin in Oakland. Credit: BPPALN website

Local retailer Oaklandish is closing Women’s History Month with an event at their downtown location in collaboration with the Black Panther Party Alumni Legacy Network (BPPALN), a local nonprofit comprised of original Black Panther Party members, local organizations, educational institutions, community-oriented businesses, and community members aligned with the original Black Panther Party’s vision and 10-Point Program for Black freedom. Attendees will have a chance to meet and hear from Dr. Zafirah Ned, an educator at the Oakland Community Learning Center and a former member of The Lumpen, the Black Panther Party’s official singing group. Ned is also the spouse of BPPALN founder Sataru Ned. Also attending will be original Panther member Katherine Campbell and BPPALN administrator Farida Mazlan, who will share how her upbringing in Southeast Asia eventually led to her connecting and working alongside living members of the Black Panther Party.

Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., free to attend, Oaklandish, 1444 Broadway

Amor Digital at Brix 581

One of the many ‘Perreo Zone’ parties held at BRIX 581. Credit: Credit: Courtesy of Dario Smith Credit: Courtesy of Dario Smith

Juanny Depp of the San Francisco DJ and design collective Amor Digital is bringing their “steamy, effervescent club music” from the Americas and the Caribbean to Brix 581, a bar in Jack London District. Other DJs behind the ones and twos throughout the night will include 99%, Yuca Frita, and Guerrilla Pump. The team is saving some spots on the guestlist for trans and gender-non-conforming members of the community.

Friday, March 24, $11.45-$17.15, Brix 581, 581 5th St.

2023 Dimond Shine Day

Volunteers paint a planter across the street from Farmer Joe’s in the Dimond District during last year’s “Dimond Shine Day.” Credit: Dimond Improvement Association

People who live or patronize businesses in the Dimond District may have noticed a crew power-washing sidewalks and building facades lately. This work is in preparation for the Dimond Improvement Association’s second annual neighborhood cleanup and beautification event, “Dimond Shine Day.” This Saturday, community members will be fixing planters, cleaning mosaics, weeding tree wells, removing graffiti, planting flowers, painting light poles, and picking up litter throughout the commercial district surrounding MacArthur Boulevard and Fruitvale Avenue. Volunteers will get to hang out with their neighbors, grab a free collectible t-shirt, and enjoy some refreshments. If the event is at capacity for volunteers, you can still come by to learn more about the Dimond Improvement Association’s work and other ways to help.

Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Dimond Commercial District, 2055 MacArthur Blvd. (Giant Burger)