The arrival of daylight savings means more time to be out and about. But the weather isn’t screaming spring just yet; another atmospheric river is expected to bring rain through next week.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Oakland Animal Services town hall series

A volunteer at the Oakland Animal Services playing fetch with one of the dogs at the shelter. Credit: Amir Aziz

Every third Wednesday of the month, starting on March 15 and running through July 12, Oakland Animal Services will host a series of virtual town halls led by OAS Director Ann Dunn. The talks will serve as a way for community members to ask questions and learn about the shelter’s operations from the people who work there. Every meeting will touch on a different topic. This week’s kickoff will provide an overview of the shelter’s services and programs followed by a discussion about the various species (spoiler alert: it’s not just cats and dogs) cared for by OAS staff and volunteers.

Third Wednesday of the month, starting on March 15, 6:30 p.m., register online for the Zoom link

Salsa ‘n’ Skate

Skaters work on their moves at the UJOMA skate rink at Liberation Park in Oakland. Credit: Charlie Lahud-Zahner

Those who miss “Salsa by the Lake,” the popular outdoor dance party started in 2007 by the husband and wife duo Isaac Kos-Read and Mary Massella, shouldn’t miss this new party taking root in deep East Oakland. Every third Friday of the month starting this week, salseros of all ages can gather at Liberation Park for an early evening of live salsa music, dance instruction, and rollerskating. All are welcome, whether you’re coming to dance, skate, or just enjoy the music being performed by DJs and live bands.

Every third Friday of the month starting on March 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, Liberation Park, 7101 Foothill Blvd.

Storytime at Bandung Books

Bandung Books is a community bookstore specializing in new and used books by authors of color, located in East Oakland and operated by the EastSide Arts Alliance cultural center. On the first and third Saturday of every month, the bookstore’s team hosts a storytime event for children, where they read stories and books by BIPOC authors. After the event, families can browse the store for books, records, and poster art and learn more about the various other community events hosted by EastSide Arts Alliance.

First and third Saturday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., free to attend, register online, 2289 International Blvd.

Cantare Chorale presents Ernest Bloch’s Sacred Service

Credit: Cantare

This Sunday, the Cantare Chorale—an Oakland-based nonprofit that celebrates and promotes chorale music through its adult choirs and youth programs—will perform a rendition of Ernest Bloch’s orchestral masterpiece based on the Sacred Service (Avodat Hakodesh), along with a rendition of Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs. The performance, directed by David Morales, will feature a full orchestra alongside the soloist Simon Barrad, with introductory remarks by Roslyn Barak, the cantor emerita at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sunday, March 19, 4 p.m., $10-$40, Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr.

14th annual Oakland Marathon

A scene from last year’s Oakland Marathon. Credit: Amir Aziz

This year’s Oakland Marathon will begin and end at Snow Park. As happens every year, there will be road closures in the surrounding area. The event will kick off at approximately 6:50 a.m. with Oakland School of the Arts’ student Jordyn Diaw singing the National Anthem, followed by public address announcer James Rockefeller (the voice of Laney College and Stanford athletics) calling the start of the race promptly at 7 a.m. Each runner will be greeted at the finish line by Oakland A’s public address announcer, Amelia Schimmel. Roads are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 7 a.m., Snow Park, 19th and Harrison Streets