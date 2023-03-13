After a rainy stretch that’s dumped more than 3 inches on Oakland and Berkeley since Thursday, the East Bay is due for yet another atmospheric river early this week.

The storm is forecast to start Monday afternoon or evening and bring 1.3 inches of heavy rain by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with powerful wind gusts of up to 50 mph possible. The hardest rain is expected to start falling after midnight Monday.

A flood watch and a high wind warning are in effect in the Bay Area starting Monday night through Wednesday morning. Soil moisture levels remain high after last weekend’s rain, heightening flood and landslide risks.

High winds can topple trees and power lines, and people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, the NWS said. Widespread power outages are anticipated.

Strong to damaging wind is expected from the incoming #AtmosphericRiver. Gusts of 50+ mph are possible tonight into Tuesday. Downed trees and power outages are likely. Now is the time to rush any preparations to completion. #cawx pic.twitter.com/5Bft9KKUrr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 13, 2023

Like the rain over the weekend, this is a “Pineapple Express” storm coming from Hawaii. Tropical storms are warmer than those coming from Canada, so there won’t be any snow on Grizzly Peak this time around. Anticipate overnight lows in the mid-40s.

“We just have a lot of moisture feeding in from the subtropics to the southwest of California and pointed at the California coast,” said Warren Blier, a NWS meteorologist. “This Pacific storm system will act to concentrate that moisture and enhance the rainfall that comes out of it.”

Imagine a blot of ink (the storm system) being swirled around and pulled into a kitchen drain when you turn on the sink (the atmospheric river). That’s what the storm looks like from above, Blier said.

This reservoir-refilling wet season has been one for the books.

A rain gauge in downtown Oakland has measured more than 32 inches of precipitation during the current water year, which goes from October through September. By comparison, the site usually gets 18.34 inches of rain by March 13.

The East Bay will likely get a sunny reprieve Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, but it likely won’t last: Light rain is forecast for Friday, and the wet pattern is expected to continue through next week.

Last week’s storm appears to have contributed to a roof collapse at an East Oakland warehouse that killed one person. Rain also flooded a section of I-580 in East Oakland.

If you encounter a flooded road while driving, you’re advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”