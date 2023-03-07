It looks like the rainy weather will continue through mid-next week. If you’re venturing out despite the wet conditions, you’ll want to check out this week’s mix of art exhibits and live music.

The Sweet Spot presents: ‘LoverGirl’ at the White Horse Inn

DJ Lady Ray behind her turntable setup in her studio apartment. Credit: Pete Rosos

The Sweet Spot is a queer community dance party by DJ Lady Ryan and Dennise Chakra Kan. The duo’s newest event is “LoverGirl,” which takes place every second Friday at the historic White Horse Inn. If you love to dance, are queer, or love the queer community, this is the party to get you on the dancefloor. DJs Rapture and Christie will be behind the turntables.

Friday, March 10, 8 p.m., $10 (or $300 for bottle service), White Horse Inn, 6551 Telegraph Ave.

Live country music at the Golden Bull

The front entrance of the Golden Bull. Credit: courtesy

Dust off your boots and head over to the Golden Bull this Friday for a night of live country music. Oakland-based musicians Michael James Tapscott, Asha Wells, and the Country Risqué band will all be performing at this downtown Oakland bar. If country music isn’t your thing, the Golden Bull’s live music calendar is filled with artists performing in a variety of genres throughout the month.

Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., $12, The Golden Bull, 412 14th St.

Art of the African Diaspora at Gray Loft Gallery

Freedom Within by Yolanda Holley. Credit: Gray Loft Gallery

Gray Loft Gallery in Jingletown is among the local galleries hosting a satellite exhibit as part of the Richmond Art Center’s Art of the African Diaspora showcase. The main exhibit in Richmond features work by over 120 artists of African descent, while the satellite exhibit at Gray Loft is showcasing eight African American artists, all of whom live and work in Oakland and the Bay Area. Expect to see a mix of abstract and figurative paintings, mixed media, and watercolors. Gray Loft’s closing reception is this Saturday.

Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., free to attend, Gray Loft Gallery, 2889 Ford Street, third floor

Live music at Thee Stork Club

A “haunted house” on display inside Thee Stork Club. Credit: Thee Stork Club

Thee Stork Club—co-owned by longtime Oakland entrepreneurs Marc Ribak (Mosswood Meltdown) and Billy Joe Agan (Eli’s Mile High Club)—has been hosting live music and karaoke since it opened last October. Eater named the ‘70s-vibe bar with Madonna Inn-inspired decor its “2022 Bar of the Year.” Check the bar’s calendar for live music throughout the week, and make sure to bring your COVID vaccination card for entry.

Open daily, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., tickets for shows at the door are cash only, 2330 Telegraph Ave.

GearBox Gallery pop-up exhibit at Forma

Part of the pop-up art show installation by GearBox Gallery at Forma. Credit: Palove.club

This pop-up art show presented by GearBox Gallery in collaboration with Oakland Art Murmur and Holland Partner Group features local Oakland artists who are members of the GearBox collective. The temporary exhibit will be on display till March 30 at Forma, one of the newest apartment buildings in downtown Oakland. The show is a unique opportunity for artists and art fans alike to come together and engage in conversation through the visual arts. The exhibit includes a collection of contemporary art, ranging from drawings to paintings to photographs.

Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only, Forma, 2016 Telegraph Ave.