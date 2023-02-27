March is starting off with more rain, which is forecast to be off and on for the next 10 days. So we are mixing it up this week with both in-person and virtual events for those who prefer to stay dry and off the roads.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Lakeside Chat: ‘Rocks of Lake Merritt’ with geologist Andrew Alden Oakland geologist Andrew Alden at Lake Merritt. Credit: Amir Aziz If you’ve ever wondered how Lake Merritt went from being a tidal wetland and mudflat to a lake fortified by rock walls and boulders, there’s no one better to explain it than geologist Andrew Alden, one of the foremost experts on Oakland’s natural history. This online conversation is part of the “Lakeside Chat” series by the Rotary Nature Center Friends. Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., register online to receive the Zoom link.

League of Women Voters presents: ‘Electric Vehicles: Can They Deliver on their Promise?’

A new retail showroom for VinFast, a Vietnamese electric carmaker, coming to Fourth Street in Berkeley. Credit: Joanne Furio

The League of Women of Voters of Piedmont is holding a virtual chat with Dr. Dan Sperling about the impact of electric vehicles on carbon reduction in California. Sperling is a professor of civil engineering and environmental science and policy and the founding director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis. The chat is part of a series aiming to educate LWV members and others on topics related to the climate crisis and highlight ongoing efforts to combat environmental pollution. The event is being co-sponsored by Piedmont Connect, the League of Women Voters of Solano County, and the League of Women Voters of Portland, Oregon.

Wednesday, March 1, 4 p.m., free, register online

Immersive Arts Alliance’s ‘Mobile Light Art Station’

Last year’s Oakland Festival of Immersive Arts. Credit: Radius Media Company

Immersive Arts Alliance (IAA) is a Bay Area non-profit that supports and presents public artworks in unexpected spaces. This Friday, six Bay Area artists will have their work projected on the large exterior wall behind the former Luka’s Taproom and Lounge. The event will include readings by Oakland Poet Laureate Ayodele Nzinga, Oakland cultural affairs manager and author of The Ballad of Cholo Dandy, Roberto Bedoya, dance performances by students from Oakland School for the Arts, and a performance by Oaktown Jazz Workshops. Oakstop’s Trevor Parham is the master of ceremonies. Expect another mobile art installation from IAA in April.

Friday, March 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, 415 West Grand Ave.

Magic Gala

Richmond-born and raised magician Alex Ramon is headlining the Magic Gala. Courtesy: Magic Gala

The Oakland Magic Circle is a nonprofit dedicated to the art of prestidigitation—sleight of hand, or magic, performed as entertainment. It’s the oldest independent magic club west of the Mississippi, operating since 1926. Next Monday, the magic company is hosting its yearly gala with Unique Derique as master of ceremonies. Richmond-born and raised magician Alex Ramon is the headliner. Other performers include magical storyteller Susan Zeller and comedy magician David Martinez. Besides the in-person gala, the show will also be available to stream. Masks are required for those attending in person.

Monday, March 6, 7 p.m., $10-$25, Oakland Scottish Rite Center 1547 Lakeside Dr.

Weekends at First Edition

See more

First Edition is a comic-themed bar that opened its doors in November 2019, mere months before the pandemic shut everything down. Since its opening, the bar on Broadway has been building a following with its cocktail menu and partnership with XOLO taqueria, which supplies patrons with food. First Edition was one of the bars to host post-Black Joy Parade events and has continued to play host to various local DJs and community-based organizations.

Friday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., 1915 Broadway