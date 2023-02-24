snow on the ground at chabot space and science center's observation deck
Snow covers Chabot Space & Science Center's Observation Deck and Mars Yard on the morning of Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Courtesy: Chabot Space & Science Center Credit: Chabot Space & Science Center

Snow fell across the East Bay on Thursday and Friday when a winter storm moved through Northern California, dusting streets, cars, and homes with flakes in the Oakland Hills.

By Friday, several inches of snow had fallen in the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and the National Weather Service Bay Area issued a frost advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday. The rain will slow on Saturday but an 80% chance of precipitation is currently forecasted for Sunday, with more rain coming early next week.

Oakland residents documented the rare precipitation as kids and pets enjoyed the powder before it melted.

Snow coats the ground at Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz

