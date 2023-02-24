Sign up for The Oaklandside’s free daily newsletter.
Snow fell across the East Bay on Thursday and Friday when a winter storm moved through Northern California, dusting streets, cars, and homes with flakes in the Oakland Hills.
By Friday, several inches of snow had fallen in the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and the National Weather Service Bay Area issued a frost advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday. The rain will slow on Saturday but an 80% chance of precipitation is currently forecasted for Sunday, with more rain coming early next week.
Oakland residents documented the rare precipitation as kids and pets enjoyed the powder before it melted.