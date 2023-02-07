Burma Bear

The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years.

Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is no longer possible for us to be a viable business,” said the note to customers from chef-owner Hubert Lim. “Thank you all so much for your support for all the years.”

The post was flooded with comments from regulars and sad members of the community who loved the restaurant’s combination of kind service, Burmese flavors and barbecue. Burma Bear was at 325 19th St. in Oakland.

Eve’s Waterfront

A two-alarm fire the evening of Feb. 4 has temporarily shuttered Eve’s Waterfront in Oakland’s Jack London Square. The handsome restaurant on the water is generally open for private events and weekend brunch — the fire occurred a little after 7 p.m., when the restaurant was already closed, so luckily no one was harmed.

Owner Eve Malki told Nosh that she expects the restaurant to be closed for “about two weeks,” and asks that patrons keep an eye on its website for reopening information. Eve’s Waterfront is at 15 Embarcadero West in Oakland.