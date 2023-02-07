It’s shaping up to be a big weekend of mainstream events, between Valentine’s Day celebrations and Super Bowl LVII where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Glendale, Arizona. Others will be more interested in seeing Rihanna make her much-anticipated return during the halftime show. If you’re looking for a place to watch, NOSH has a list of East Bay restaurants and bars where you can.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Fresh Jamz 15th anniversary

A Fresh Jamz anniversary party. From left to right: DJs DC is Chillin’, Delgado, Hector, Odiaka, and Crimson. Credit: Viet-Ly Gonzalez

A lot has changed in the 15 years since Odiaka Gonzalez (DJ Odiaka) and Peter Delgado Van Tassel (DJ Delgado) launched Fresh Jamz, a happy hour soiree that’s become a favorite among folks who work in education and at local nonprofits. Fresh Jamz has been housed at different venues through the years, two of which, the Parkway Lounge and the Night Light, are now shuttered. The party’s last home was The Legionnaire Saloon until the pandemic forced the duo to keep the happy hour going virtually. Now the party is happening again in person, most recently being hosted at Korner Kitchen & Bar and the Moxy hotel in downtown Oakland. The latter is where Fresh Jamz will celebrate its 15th birthday this Friday with both DJ Odiaka and DJ Delgado behind the turntables, plus other surprises throughout the night.

Friday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Moxy hotel, 2225 Telegraph Ave.

Oye Mi Amor at Commune

A past T&C Entertainment event at the New Parish. Credit: Cindy Martinez

A new entertainment hub opened last summer in what used to be the former Best Music Company location at 17th and Broadway. The space is the vision of artist Binta Ayofemi who is working on reclaiming and transforming empty storefronts. Since its opening, Commune has been hosting music events at the newly renovated space. This Friday, T&C Entertainment, a venture created by two first-generation Latinas, will host a Valentine’s Day event, a night of reggaeton, cumbia, and other Latin-American sounds. If you’re looking for a place to dance the night away with your significant other or friends, where people from all cultural backgrounds come together to share their love for music, this is the party for you. The night is sure to be a fun one with sounds by DJ Inez and DJ Marroquin.

Friday, Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$20, Commune, 1716 Broadway

“Path of the jaguar” Valentine’s dinner at Parche

Beef tenderloin empanada and a “tonica” from Parche. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Parche is a new Colombian restaurant that opened up in January at the former space of Brown Sugar Kitchen. The restaurant has Colombian decor throughout, murals on the walls, and lots of terrariums and plants. The food is meant to be shared and there are plenty of small plates, like the beef tenderloin empanadas, and a citrusy and crispy pork belly called ceviche de chicharrón. If you’re looking for a special take on a gin and tonic, be sure to try out one of the “tonicas” on the menu. For those celebrating Valentine’s Day, Parche will have a special “path of the jaguar” menu from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, featuring paw prints next to certain food items. Follow the “path” to build a three-course meal for two. Parche has also started its happy hour, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 to Tuesday, Feb. 14, Parche, 2295 Broadway

Valentine’s Slumber with the Stars

A past adult night at Chabot Space & Science Center. Credit: Chabot Space & Science Center

Spend an evening at Chabot Space & Science Center where you’ll learn about the different features animals find attractive in a mate, the chemistry of pheromones, and how animals use them. Your ticket admission will also include a bubbly chemistry cocktail reception, followed by a romantic Valentine’s dinner, indoor and outdoor sleeping options, and breakfast the next morning. This is an event for adults only.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m., $95-$100, adults only, Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Blvd.

BAYS fundraiser at Degrees Plato

A BAYS meet-up at Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack. Credit: Rebecca Smyth

SF Beer Week is kicking off this Friday, Feb. 10, with events all over the Bay Area. As part of the festivities, Pizza Port Brewing will be doing a tap takeover at Degrees Plato in the Laurel District that will also serve as a fundraiser for Bay Area Young Survivors (BAYS), a volunteer and peer-led support community for young people with breast cancer. There will also be a tie-dye party. The event will wrap up in time for the start of the Super Bowl.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 11 a .m., free to attend, donation-based, Degrees Plato, 4251 MacArthur Blvd.