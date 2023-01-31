Right when we thought that the wet weather was past us, there’s a chance of rain this Thursday and Friday. This week’s roundup offers both indoor and outdoor options, so make sure to dress accordingly for the chilly temperatures.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Dancing and cocktails at Amber Lounge

The outside of the new Amber Lounge. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

The Layover was one of many establishments in downtown Oakland that closed during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, leaving fans of the popular bar and lounge to wonder what the future held for the location. They got their answer late last December when Amber Lounge quietly opened in the space. The interior has been remodeled with upgraded lounge chairs and couches, and the bar offerings include a specialty cocktail menu including five variations of mule drinks. The lounge has different DJs playing Tuesday through Sunday. The team behind Amber Lounge also owns Parliament in Old Oakland, which opened back in 2014.

Tuesday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Kinfolx presents: Wine Wednesdays

The inside of Kinkolk on a Friday night. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Since opening at the beginning of the year, the team behind the coffee, wine, and community space Kinfolx has rapidly garnered a following among people who enjoy a cup of coffee while working on their laptops, and others who like to stop by during happy hour to check out the selection of wines while mingling and enjoying the artwork on display in the space. This Wednesday, the team is enlisting the help of one of its members, wine consultant, and educator Swan Dotson, to host an evening of conversation about and tasting wines by Black winemakers.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $50, Kinfolx, 1951 Telegraph Avenue, Suite 4

Dax Lee’s Barber and Apothecary Film Series

Dax Lee’s Barber and Apothecary is known for giving its clients amazing haircuts and beard trims. The crew at the shop is also known for its donation drives to help the unhoused population, students in need of school supplies, and other community events. This Friday, they are opening the shop for a movie night featuring Jean-Claud Van Damme in Sudden Death. Besides the movie, there will be free hot dogs and popcorn.

Friday, Feb. 3, free to attend, Dax Lee’s, 1707 Webster St.

A Rising Tide film preview and fireside chat

Oakland filmmaker Cheryl Fabio is back with a new film titled A Rising Tide. The documentary tackles the theme of housing insecurity through the eyes of children and families living through it. The film, which is in post-production and seeking additional funding, follows the paths of not only families but those who provide the services that aim to help stabilize them. The documentary includes interviews with Dr. Noha Aboelata, executive director of Roots Community Health Center, Oakland’s District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife, Dominique Walker of Moms4Housing, and others. Those attending the event will get to see a sneak peek of the film as well as a fireside conversation between Cheryl Fabio and Councilmember Fife.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., $0-$35, The New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St.

Inaugural Lantern Festival

Lantern display at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza in Chinatown. Credit: Civic Design Studios

Lunar New Year celebrations conclude this weekend with the Oakland Chinatown Lantern Festival at Pacific Renaissance Plaza, featuring a night market, performances, arts, and crafts, live music, healers from AAPI Healers for Liberation, and more. Civic Design Studio will light up the plaza with art displays and lanterns.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, Pacific Renaissance Plaza, 388 9th St.