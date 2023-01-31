Cityside, which is devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, is looking for a stellar fundraising leader. Credit: Mike Morgan

Cityside Journalism Initiative, an exciting nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, is looking for a stellar fundraising leader.

Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local news sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, Berkeleyside and Oaklandside, with plans to report in more communities in the near future.

We think the best way to keep high-quality local news alive is by empowering people, businesses, and institutions in local communities to fund it directly. Major donors and foundations are a big part of that model — and that’s where you come in. You’ll partner with our three powerhouse co-founders to unlock the philanthropic potential of the Bay Area and beyond to power local journalism for the public good.

We’re good at talking about what our journalism means to the cities where we currently work, Berkeley and Oakland, and the impact we’re having. We detail Cityside’s commitment to reviving the best of endangered local news and doing better, especially for communities that have never been well served by traditional media outlets.

Our story resonates every time we tell it. We’ve grown to a $4 million organization in under three years, with support from American Journalism Project and Google News Initiative, several leading national and Northern California foundations, a passionate group of local major donors, and more than 7,300 members (funders who donate under $1,000/year). But we need to greatly broaden the number of people who hear that story, especially those with significant resources to sustain and grow this work.

We’re looking for a Director of Development who can speak passionately and persuasively about why local journalism matters and has previously driven major philanthropic funding for a mission-driven organization.

You will lead the effort to build a sustainable, diversified development operation. You’ll drive the vision and strategy development, be part of the senior leadership team, and report to the CEO.

If you’re interested in the role or know someone who might be, please look at the full job description. Applications are due by Wednesday, March 1.