Several hundred community members joined the rally on Sunday night on 14th and Broadway, demanding an end to police violence against Black people. Credit: Daniel Danzig
Sign up for The Oaklandside’s free daily newsletter.
Several hundred people gathered Sunday evening at Broadway and 14th Street in downtown Oakland to denounce police violence “from the Bay to Tennessee” and to call for an end to police traffic stops that disproportionately target Blck people, two days after the Memphis police department released a video showing multiple officers tasing, pepper-spraying, and brutally beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died from the injuries three days later.
Newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was among those who attended the rally organized by the Anti Police-Terror Project. She called on the crowd to both support her efforts and to hold her accountable for promises she has made to champion police reform. “I will take on police unions that resist change. We will hold police accountable. They do not own the streets.”
Cephus “Uncle Bobby” Johnson, Oscar Grant’s uncle, also attended the rally. He called on the crowd to continue their efforts to demand an end to police brutality. Grant, 22, was killed on Jan. 1, 2009, by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.