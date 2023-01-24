The end of the month is already creeping up on us. Thankfully, there are still plenty of events to check out this weekend before we say goodbye to January.

Next month, we’ll be sure to feature both Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day events. In the meantime, check out what we are featuring this week.

If you have an event that you'd like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org.

Meet the authors of The Riders Come Out at Night

Top: Ali Winston, bottom: Darwin BondGraham, authors of ‘The Riders Come Out at Night.’ Credit: Ali’s photo courtesy, Darwin’s photo by Pete Rosos

This Wednesday, the Commonwealth Club of California is hosting a virtual event moderated by KQED’s Managing Editor Otis R. Taylor Jr. in conversation with Oaklandside News Editor Darwin BondGraham and journalist Ali Winston, co-authors of the book The Riders Come Out at Night. The well-praised book delves into the history of policing in Oakland, the fallout from “The Riders” scandal and subsequent trial, and examines why some promised reforms within the department have failed. This event will be livestreamed. Copies of book can be purchased with online registration for the virtual chat.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., $10- $40, virtual, register online

The Way Back: An Evening of Poetry

Credit: ArtTogether

Queer writer and filmmaker Edward Gunawan has a new book out called The Way Back, a hybrid poetry-prose collection about the return to self, home, and belonging that navigates themes of identity, sexuality, and transnationality. Edward will be joined by indigenous Sudanese and Egyptian poet Noun Abdelaziz and Filipina-American poet Dawn Angelicca Barcelona. While masks aren’t mandatory, there will be masks provided on-site.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, register online, ARTogether Center, 1200 Harrison St.

Lunar New Year Parade

A rainy Lunar New Year event in Oakland. Credit: Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council

The Year of the Rabbit festivities continues in Oakland’s Chinatown. The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council and the Toishan Benevolent Association are hosting the first Oakland Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade. The parade will begin and end at Wilma Chan Park, previously known as Madison Park.

Sunday, Jan. 29, free to attend, Wilma Chan Park, 810 Jackson St.

Graphic power: Celebrating 50 years of community posters

A Cinco de Mayo poster from 1979 Credit: Oakland Public Library

The César E. Chávez Branch Library in Fruitvale houses an extensive collection of over 250 posters collected since the 1960s, when the library was known as the Latin American Library. This weekend, visitors will get the chance to learn about the history of each poster, how the library came to obtain them, and the efforts behind digitizing the collection for the enjoyment and education of future generations.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., free to attend, César E. Chávez Branch, 3301 East 12th Street, Suite 271

Big Gay Trivia with Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider outside of Walden Pond Books. Credit: Amir Aziz

Amy Schneider holds the second-longest win streak in Jeopardy! history, winning 40 consecutive games and the November 2022 Tournament of Champions. Next Tuesday, Schneider, who is a proud Oakland resident, will be at Port Bar for a special night of Big Gay Trivia. There are no reservations and no cover. Make sure to get there early to grab a seat front and center and see Schneider in action.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., free to attend, Port Bar, 2023 Broadway