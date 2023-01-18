The atmospheric river is finally behind us, and we’ve assembled an exciting list of events happening around town this week for people to enjoy.

The first thing to have on your radar is a series of conversations featuring The Oaklandside’s News Editor Darwin BondGraham and independent journalist Ali Winston, who co-wrote The Riders Come Out at Night, an investigation into corruption and the culture of secrecy within the Oakland Police Department. The authors will be appearing at in-person and virtual events throughout the Bay Area to discuss the book, which is out now. The first takes place this Thursday, Jan. 19, at Green Apple Books in San Francisco. This event will be in person as well as virtual. Several other local events are already sold out, but don’t worry; there will be more in February and we’ll be adding dates to our calendar of events as they become available.

Oakland High vs. Oakland Tech basketball, and HOF induction ceremony

The Tech girls basketball team poses with their CIF state championship trophy on March 11. Front row, left to right: Marina Tanaka-Wong, Jala Williams, Nia Hunter, Erin sellers, Marisela Somvichian, Jada Williams, Coach Elisha Davis in gray on Jada Williams’s side. Second row, left to right: Coach Ceonte House, Head Coach Leroy Hurt, Taliyah Logwood, Marcia Pollard, Jordan Taylor, Sophia Askew-Goncalves, Joslin Schreiber, Julia Basch, AD Alexis Gray-Lawson Credit: Courtesy of California Interscholastic Federation

This Friday, you can watch these high school rivals’ boys and girls varsity basketball teams square off (games at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) and also get treated to Oakland Tech’s first-ever Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring former Raiders and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, NFL journeyman and current 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson, and former WNBA player and current Oakland Tech Athletic Director Alexis Gray-Lawson.

Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m., free to $12, Oakland Tech, 4351 Broadway

Lunar New Year Bazaar

Chinese Lunar New Year decorations line a local shop in Chinatown. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Year of the Rabbit started on a stormy note, forcing the postponement of the bazaar until the weather was dry. This Friday and Saturday, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce will host a two-day celebration featuring local businesses and other vendors providing family activities, performances, and delicious Asian cuisine.

Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 9th and Franklin Streets

African American Museum and Library open house

Outside banners of the African American Museum and Library. Credit: Courtesy of AAMLO

Did you know that the city of Oakland has a library dedicated to the preservation of African American history? Located on 14th Street, the library boasts over 12,000 volumes by or about African Americans. Researchers, students, and locals interested in the history of the Black Panther Party, Malcolm X, or any other aspect of Black history can comb through the library’s deep newspaper archives, online databases, and other sources. This Saturday, residents are invited to check out artifacts and historical photographs, browse rare books, and meet the staff who care for everything inside. You can also learn about the “Seed Library,” where anyone can pick up seeds to grow plants and vegetables, along with books about gardening.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., free to attend, AAMLO, 659 14th St.

An evening with Bishop Nathan D. Baxter

Bishop Nathan D. Baxter. Credit: Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series/Eventbrite

Now in its 12th year, the Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series have hosted talks with dozens of civil rights leaders. Co-produced by the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center and Peralta Community College District, the series focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s question: “Where do we go from here: Chaos or community?” The series resumes in person this week with the Right Reverend Nathan D. Baxter, retired Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania and former Dean of the National Cathedral. Bishop Baxter, regarded as a national leader in civil rights and civic engagement, has devoted his career to serving the public through a ministry spanning 50 years. For those who attend in person, wearing a mask is mandatory. The lecture will also be live-streamed.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., free, register online, Beebe Memorial Cathedral, 3900 Telegraph Ave.

Peralta Hacienda park cleanup

The recent storms wreaked havoc across residential neighborhoods and local parks, and Peralta Hacienda was no exception. Besides the damage caused by the rain, one of the murals at the property was vandalized last week. The team at the park in East Oakland is looking for volunteers to help clean up the garbage and debris left behind by the rain all throughout the property, including the creek that runs through it. If you have free time to spare, each volunteer shift is only two hours.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., register to volunteer, Peralta Hacienda Historical Park

2465 34th Ave.