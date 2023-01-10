Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park is one of many Oakland parks currently closed. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

The East Bay Regional Park District is asking residents to avoid visiting local parks that remain closed due to the ongoing atmospheric rivers that continue to bring widespread flooding, mudslides, landslides, and gusty winds to the Bay Area.

According to the National Weather Service, the current storm will continue until at least next Thursday, Jan. 19. There’s currently a flood watch until Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m., and a wind advisory in effect from Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m.

Only regional parks along the bay shoreline and the delta had reopened as of Monday. All other parks remained closed, including Anthony Chabot, Huckleberry, Leona Canyon, Reinhardt Redwoods, Sibley, Temescal, and Tilden parks. The park district is keeping an updated list of all park closures due to debris, poor water conditions (Temescal), and other hazards caused by the storm. 

The park district also has a calendar of events where visitors can keep track of cancellations and postponements. 

Officials warn that public safety personnel and equipment may not be able to respond to emergencies or access closed parks or park areas due to road and trail conditions during the storm. Anyone entering any regional parks when closed is subject to citation or arrest.

The full list of EBRPD park closures can be viewed here.

Azucena Rasilla is a bilingual journalist from East Oakland reporting in Spanish and in English, and a longtime reporter on Oakland arts, culture and community. As an independent local journalist, she has reported for KQED Arts, The Bold Italic, Zora and The San Francisco Chronicle. She was a writer and social media editor for the East Bay Express, helping readers navigate Oakland’s rich artistic and creative landscapes through a wide range of innovative digital approaches.