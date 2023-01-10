Oakland’s newly elected officials began their terms on Monday with a swearing-in ceremony at the city’s historic Paramount Theater.

Reciting the oath of office were Mayor Sheng Thao—the first Hmong person to be elected mayor of a U.S. city—along with City Auditor Courtney Ruby, councilmembers Nicki Fortunato Bas (District 2), Janani Ramachandran (District 4) and Kevin Jenkins (District 6), and Oakland Unified school board directors Jennifer Brouhard (District 2), Nick Resnick (District 4) and Valarie Bachelor (District 6).

Contributing photographer Dorean Raye was on hand to capture the entire evening in pictures.

The city’s inauguration ceremony took place at the historic Paramount Theater on Broadway. Credit: Dorean Raye

Attendees wait for the inauguration ceremony to begin inside the lobby of the Paramount Theater. Credit: Dorean Raye

Mayor Sheng Thao’s son Benedict (far left) plays cello with classmates from Oakland School of the Arts on violin, prior to the inauguration ceremony in the lobby of the Paramount Theater. Credit: Dorean Raye

Ushers assist attendees with finding seats at the Paramount Theater on Monday at the city of Oakland inauguration ceremony. Credit: Dorean Raye

An attendee reads the inauguration program while waiting for the ceremony to begin. Credit: Dorean Raye

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong (center) awaiting the start of the inauguration ceremony on Monday at the Paramount Theater. Credit: Dorean Raye

The Nahui-Ehekatl Aztec dance company performs a ceremonial dance to open the inauguration proceedings at the Paramount Theater on Monday, Jan. 9. Credit: Dorean Raye

A dancer from the Nahi-Ehekatl dance company performs. Credit: Dorean Raye

Officers from the Oakland Fire Department perform a presentation of colors before the start of the inauguration ceremony. Credit: Dorean Raye

Master of ceremonies Aimee Allison welcomes attendees and opens up the proceedings. Credit: Dorean Raye

A sign language interpreter translates the speakers for the hearing impaired on Monday at the Paramount Theater. Credit: Dorean Raye

Corrina Gould, executive director of the Sogorea Te Land Trust gifting Mayor Sheng Thao an abalone shell. Credit: Dorean Raye

Oakland musician and small-business owner Osagie Edebiri (center) watching the ceremony with other guests on Monday at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Host Aimee Allison at the podium with newly elected Oakland officials on stage at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Attendees take in the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

City Clerk Asha Reed swears in new Oakland Board of Education directors (from left) Valarie Bachelor, Nick Resnick, and Jennifer Brouhard. Credit: Dorean Raye

New District 2 school board member Jennifer Brouhard addresses the crowd. Credit: Dorean Raye

Nick Resnick, backed by his family, delivers his inauguration speech. Resnick’s victory in the District 4 school board race is being legally challenged by District 5 school board Director Mike Hutchinson who also ran for District 4 in November. On Dec. 28, nearly two months after the election, the Alameda County Registrar announced it had made an error in its ranked-choice voting tabulations and that Hutchinson was the winner after the votes were redistributed. It’s expected to take weeks or even months for a legal decision to be reached. Credit: Dorean Raye

Newly elected District 6 school board Director Valarie Bachelor receives a hug onstage following her inauguration speech at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Nikki Fortunato Bas was reelected for a second term on the City Council representing District 2. Bas was also reelected by her peers to serve a second term as council president. Credit: Dorean Raye

Nikki Fortunado Bas delivers her inauguration speech surrounded by her family and friends at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Newly elected District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran is cheered by her family and friend at the inauguration ceremony on Monday. Credit: Dorean Raye

Kevin Jenkins is sworn in as the new City Councilmember representing District 6 in East Oakland. Credit: Dorean Raye

District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins is flanked by his family and friends onstage at the Paramount after his swearing-in. Credit: Dorean Raye

Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby taking the oath of office next to her son on Monday at the Paramount Theater. Credit: Dorean Raye

Kimberly Mayfield, the appointed deputy mayor, delivers a speech on Monday at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Mayor Sheng Thao’s son Benedict gave a cello performance onstage just prior to his mom being sworn in. Credit: Dorean Raye

A tearful Mayor Thao hugs her son Benedict after his performance and before her speech at the inauguration ceremony. Credit: Dorean Raye

Mayor Thao is sworn into office by California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta. Credit: Dorean Raye

Mayor Thao gives a fist pump following her oath of office on Monday at the Paramount. Credit: Dorean Raye

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf applauds newly elected Mayor Sheng Thao at the inauguration on Monday. Credit: Dorean Raye