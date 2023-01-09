It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure.

Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Angela’s Kitchen

Sadly, Alameda said good-bye to Angela’s Kitchen at the end of December. The family-owned restaurant was a welcoming staple in that community for 22 years; it first opened in Alameda’s Marina Village in 2001, then moved to its cheerful Park Street space in 2015.

Helmed by married chef-owners Saboor and Maria Zafari (the restaurant was named for their daughter), the Mediterranean restaurant was a special one for dates, dinners with friends, cocktails and light bites, and in fact was called by some “the best restaurant in Alameda” for its comfortable, quality dining with Afghan inflections.

In the family’s kind farewell note, Saboor Zafari mentions a new restaurant coming in February to the space; we have reached out for details and will keep islanders posted. Meanwhile, thanks to the Zafaris for their 22 years of cooking and kindness, and readers for sharing the news. Angela’s Kitchen was at 1640 Park St. in Alameda.

Bay Fung Tong Seafood Tea House

Yet another classic East Bay Chinese restaurant has closed, and devoted regulars can’t quite believe it. Uptown’s Bay Fung Tong Seafood Tea House shuttered quietly at the end of 2022.

The no-frills Cantonese restaurant was long a destination (vague, unverified reports have it opened since the early 2000s) for hungry locals, families and, later, groups of Fox Theater-goers, gathered there mostly for its seafood dishes (crab in particular), served in generous portions at comfortable prices. It will be sorely missed. Bay Fung Tong Seafood Tea House was at 1916 Franklin St. in Oakland.

Paris Baguette Berkeley

In the same week it was announced that Pleasant Hill will get a new Paris Baguette, the long-standing downtown Berkeley location of the Korean-French bakery chain quietly closed. As first reported by SF Gate, via a message tweeted to Nosh from longtime tipster Sean “Yoda” Rouse (Editors note: tipsters, please consider emailing us first as social media is far less reliable), though the 10-year-old branch of the bakery was as busy as ever throughout the holidays, a brief sign on the door announced closure on Jan. 1 with no explanation.

No more blue Eiffel Tower and fast, reliable cafe and pastry fare? Is it just us, or is downtown Berkeley losing some of its je ne sais quoi? Paris Baguette was 2150 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.

Winter Breaks – Various Locations

Quick January PSA: Checking in on your favorite East Bay restaurant or bar might be a good idea this month, and not just because of potential leaks and damage from the recent storms. Some local businesses are taking some much-needed time off.

Daytrip, for example, is closed through today (Jan. 9), and Viridian’s lights are dark through Jan. 11. Crixa Cakes is on break through Jan. 12. Commis is shut until Jan. 16, and the Korner and Noodle Belly are on vacation for most of January

Meanwhile, to those industry owners and staffers who have taken little to no break at all, we see, appreciate and are grateful for your efforts to keep the rest of us cozy and fed through the holidays and the crazy weather. Thank you!