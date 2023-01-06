Oakland and the East Bay are home to a network of freshwater streams and creeks. These waterways are typically dry or only a trickle in the summer, before springing to life in the rainy season—although they rarely grow too large. That’s been especially true in recent years, with recurring droughts in California.

As the big rainstorms hit our region this week, we were curious to see just how full our local creeks would become. So we asked contributing photographer Daniel Danzig to check out some of the more well-known waterways in Oakland and Berkeley. Below are a handful of images he captured on Thursday afternoon, that show our tributaries gushing at levels not seen for some time.

The Lake Anza spillway in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley. Credit: Daniel Danzig

Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland. Credit: Daniel Danzig

A creek at Leona Heights Park in Oakland. Credit: Daniel Danzig

Sausal Creek as seen from the Dimond Canyon Trail. Credit: Daniel Danzig

Sausal Creek at the north end of the Dimond Canyon Trail. Credit: Daniel Danzig

Sausal Creek flows through the Dimond Canyon Trail. Credit: Daniel Danzig

A view of Sausal Creek from an embankment on the Dimond Canyon Trail. Credit: Daniel Danzig Credit: Daniel Danzig