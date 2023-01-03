The next 10 days are predicted to bring heavy rain and flooding to much of Northern California. Credit: Amir Aziz

Today is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office.

An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:

Downed trees

Scattered power outages

Property damage to structures and vehicles

Impassable roads

Heavy surf on the coast

Rain is expected to continue for at least 10 more days, increasing the threat of flooding and landslides due to the fact that the ground is already heavily saturated from December storms.

Meteorologists and public safety officials are urging people to stay home if possible on Wednesday and Thursday when the storm is at its most intense.

Over the weekend, Oakland experienced widespread flooding that blocked major roads like Webster Street, wind and rain that knocked down trees, damage that forced the Oakland Zoo to close until Jan. 17, mudslides, vehicles stranded in water, and other impacts from the last atmospheric river to cross over the state.

Several lanes of I-580 near Keller Avenue were blocked by a downed tree Saturday, and a warehouse in West Oakland collapsed from the weight of water on its roof. Sausal Creek jumped its banks, flooding Dimond Park and other areas between the hills and the Bay. Mark Rauzon, a member of the group Friends of Sausal Creek, said that Dimond Park’s Scout Hut was flooded and some equipment damaged. The rains also swept away leaf litter and may have damaged habitat in the Sausal Creek watershed that birds and trout rely on, Rauzon wrote in an email.

Mark Rauzon documented flooding and damage done to Dimond Park during the New Year’s Eve storm. Credit: Mark Rauzon

Wednesday and Thursday’s rain and wind is expected to equal or exceed the New Year’s Eve storm. On Monday, the National Weather Service called it “truly a brutal system” with the potential to cause “loss of human life.”