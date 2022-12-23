It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Caffe Strada

Caffe Strada at Bancroft and College is such a Berkeley keystone that concern over its mysterious temporary closure starting the weekend of Dec. 17 comes as no surprise — thanks to all the readers who wrote in. We have since learned that a ceiling leak and various infrastructure issues need attention at the notable cafe, and while they are tended over the next two to three weeks (scheduled to align with Cal’s student break), customers should note they can get their Caffe Strada fix next door.

In a symbiotic holiday give-and-take, Freehouse has opened their doors to Caffe Strada during their own seasonal break, and Strada’s staffers are cheerfully serving coffee drinks, light bites and other menu items (no sandwiches for now) to customers in the gastropub’s atmospheric stone hall and patio. We’ll let you know when the cafe itself reopens. Caffe Strada is at 2300 College Ave. in Berkeley, and is temporarily operating out of 2700 Bancroft Way.

Hangar 1 Distillery & Tasting Lounge

As advertised, Hangar 1 has closed its hangar. The Alameda distillery and tasting room inside a former airplane hangar, one of a strip of sought-after waterfront imbibing destinations on Alameda’s former Naval base, was shuttered “…to meet the changing needs of the business,” according to its website. Hangar 1-brand vodka and other spirits will remain in production at an as-yet-unnamed secondary distillery.

Additional details are slow in coming, including, as The Chronicle’s Esther Mobley pointed out when she broke the news, a possible change in name. Though founded locally by notable craft distillers in 2001, Hangar 1 is now owned by Proximo Spirits, itself owned by international distributors Becle S.A. de C.V., owners of Bushmills and Jose Cuervo and many other brands.

For now, the closure of the welcoming local tasting room and bar with incredible views has made Hangar 1 feel a bit less, well, local, and for some, the holidays a bit less merry. Hangar 1 Distillery & Tasting Lounge was at 2505 Monarch St. in Alameda.

Rose Pizzeria

Not closed! In fact, we love all the media attention Berkeley’s beautiful little Rose Pizzeria has received lately, to include being voted one of the Chronicle’s best new restaurants of 2022 (and we guess that means from when it opened in 2021). Rose Pizzeria is only temporarily closed for a holiday break that’s a bit longer than some — from 12/24 until Jan. 10, 2023. See you when it reopens on its newly covered rose garden back patio. Rose Pizzeria is at 1960 University Ave. in Berkeley.

Dec. 16

Novel Brewing

It was a farewell for the books at this beer-and-lit lovers’ gathering spot on the Oakland-Emeryville border after final service last weekend. Per the website, “Novel Brewing began its story on June 4, 2016, and wrote its final chapter on Dec. 11, 2022.”

For married owners Teresa Tamburello and Brian Koloszyc, Novel Brewing Co. was a love story that began when the couple decided to embark on some home brewing together after their second date; that journey eventually led to both marriage and co-ownership of a bar. Novel’s clever focus on books, games, puzzles, language, words and all things print attracted its neighborhood clientele almost as much as the fresh brews with names such as Byline Pale Ale and Agnostic Amber, delivery of which kept many locals stocked throughout the pandemic.

Though this parting is more sorrow than sweet, we hope the tale ends with, “…and they lived happily ever after” for all involved; the welcoming bar and outdoor patio has already transferred to newcomers Tenma Beer Project, with an opening to come. Novel Brewing Co. was at 6510 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland.

Dec. 8

Basque Boulangerie Cafe Danville

Thanks to Beyond The Creek for the news that quaint bakery and cafe Basque Boulangerie has closed its East Bay location inside the historic Danville Hotel property. The Sonoma-based, family-owned bakery business is known for notable French and sourdough breads, country-style cafe fare and European-inflected confections such as Beehive Cake.

The Danville branch was open for seven years; the Sonoma location, launched in 1994, remains open and busy. Basque Boulangerie Cafe Danville was at 411 Hartz Ave. in Danville.

Honor’s parking lot patio is such a hit that the restaurant is temporarily closed to add to its al fresco footprint. Credit: Honor Kitchen/Facebook

Fear not, Emeryville and local fans — Honor’s closure starting Dec. 3 is only temporary, though it will be a minute. The trusty neighborhood bar and restaurant (with the COVID-friendly, tented outdoor parking lot patio, so popular for the last few years) has announced a large-scale kitchen and property remodel that will expand its outdoor offerings significantly.

Folks can look forward to an enclosed garden seating area, outdoor bar, fire pits and greater menu flexibility once the renovation is complete, which is predicted to take between four and six months.

Hang in there, friends (and maybe take your dollars to nearby Rudy’s Can’t Fail or Doyle Street Cafe for casual American dining, or Wolfhound and Prizefighter for those drinks). Honor Kitchen & Cocktails is at 1411 Powell St. in Emeryville.

Jasmine Blossom Thai

Emeryville locals and professionals have known this for a while, but Jasmine Blossom Thai has a note on the door announcing closure until further notice. Yelp says it should reopen Jan. 3. We’ll keep you posted. Jasmine Blossom Thai is at 6520 Hollis Ave. in Emeryville.

Featured image: mini princess cakes from Basque Boulangerie Cafe. Credit: Basque Boulangerie Cafe/Facebook