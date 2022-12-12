Oakland rap artist Todd Anthony Shaw, aka Too $hort, was given a hero’s welcome on Saturday afternoon at the Fremont High School gymnasium in East Oakland, where Mayor Libby Schaaf proclaimed Dec. 10, 2022, to be “Too $hort Day” and dedicated a street sign in the artist’s honor, which was placed at the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Among those joining the mayor at the event were District 5 Councilmember Noel Gallo, District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid, and rap celebrities including Mistah F.A.B, Ice Cube, and Sway Calloway. A marching band from Pittsburg High School performed, an homage to Shaw’s stint as a drummer in the Fremont High School band.

A Bay Area hip-hop pioneer, Too $hort famously made a name for himself selling homemade cassette tapes out of his car in East Oakland in the early 1980s. His stripped-down funk, bouncy rhymes, and lyrical content—filled with equal parts social commentary and explicit sex—catapulted Too $hort to national fame and a four-decade recording career.

Oaklandside contributing photographer David Meza was on hand to capture some of the sights from Saturday’s celebration.

The Pittsburg High School Marching Show Band performing at Fremont High School in East Oakland as part of the city’s celebration honoring rapper Too $hort on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Todd Shaw, aka Too $hort, was a drummer in Fremont High’s marching band when he was a student there. Credit: David Meza

Members of the Pittsburg High marching band wearing Too $hort t-shirts as they perform at Fremont High School, the artist’s alma mater. Credit: David Meza

The saxophone line of the Pittsburg High marching band during their performance at Fremont High honoring Oakland rapper Too $hort. Credit: David Meza

A crowd takes in the band performance and speeches from the Fremont High bleachers on “Too $hort Day,” Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: David Meza

From left: Rap legends Ice Cube and Mistah F.A.B. take in the ceremony next to Oakland’s District 5 Councilmember Noel Gallo. Credit: David Meza

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf presenting Todd Shaw, aka Too $hort, with a plaque commemorating Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day.” Credit: David Meza

Bay Area artist Mistah F.A.B. honors Too $hort with some words during his celebreation in East Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2022. Credit: David Meza

Legendary rapper Ice Cube talks about Too $hort’s impact on rap music and culture at Fremont High on Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: David Meza

Oakland’s District 5 Councilmember Noel Gallo onstage at Fremont High School with the school’s principal, Nidya Baez, during the ceremony honoring Too $hort. Credit: David Meza

Hip hop journalist and radio host Sway Calloway speaks about Too $hort during a celebration honoring the artist at Fremont High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: David Meza

Left to right: Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., Too $short, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Sway Calloway onstage at Fremont High on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: David Meza

Oakland’s District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid takes a selfie with Too $hort at Mayor Libby Schaaf on the newly named “Too $short Way” on the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. Credit: David Meza

Too $hort (center) holding up the commemorative street sign given to him by the city of Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Credit: David Meza

Too $short walks down “Too $hort Way” on the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard outside Fremont High School, where he was once a student and played drums in the marching band. Credit: David Meza