“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

The moody interior of Charlie May. Credit: Markcus Santos

“What began with a bucket and a bag of beans in a home kitchen” begins Nosh contributor Brock Keeling’s recent profile of this local coffee favorite, “has in only two years turned into a burgeoning business for sisters Arianna and Analyssa Cruz.”

The Cruz sisters’ company Charlie May — so named for their grandmothers Charlotte Ann and Ana May — first buzzed the Bay Area via farmer’s markets, with a notable focus on artisanal cold brew. Further livening up each cup are the notes and flavors of their combined Guamanian and Filipino heritage, most apparent in infusions or “sauces” — rice milk, coconut, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, spice — added to their coffee drinks.

Cold-brewed teas are equally unexpected, with eye-opening combinations such as a popular hibiscus mint. The sisters’ first brick-and-mortar opened Dec. 3 in East Oakland. Charlie May Coffee and Tea House, 11200 Golf Links Rd. (at Grass Valley Road), Oakland

Crumble & Whisk founder Charles Farriér. Credit: Crumble & Whisk

Mario Cortez of the Chronicle spotted that Oakland chef-baker Charles Farrier opened the doors to his new brick-and-mortar bakery, Crumble & Whisk, on Dec. 5. The Laurel District has been waiting a long time to clap eyes on Farrier’s first permanent pastry case, the new home for his famed cheesecakes and other baked creations that he vends mainly at local farmer’s markets — he’s been in the business since 2016, and is a La Cocina alum.

As Nosh contrib Brock Keeling noted in his May story on the upcoming business, breakfast and lunch fare are also available, but don’t miss the cakes. (Or the warm cinnamon buns. Or the bourbon-spiced coffee cake.) Crumble & Whisk, 4104 MacArthur Blvd. (at 39th Avenue), Oakland

Point Richmond welcomed back two-year-old wine bar and retail shop The Grape Nest after a temporary closure and move, from 229 to 201 Tewksbury Ave. Owner Marlina Miller sources her bottles from California and around the world, and has put together customer perks for the shop’s enthusiastic local community such as a wine club and regular happy hour. The new location’s grand opening was Dec. 3. The Grape Nest, 201 Tewksbury Ave. (at Santa Fe Avenue), Richmond

Concord’s newest casual restaurant serves a variety of Japanese-style ramen, platters of sushi and Hawaiian barbecue specialties, as well as combos of all three for lunch and dinner. It also serves Japanese curry — and has an outdoor fireplace anchoring its front patio. Kyoto Ramen Sushi & Hawaiian BBQ, 1950 Grant St., Ste B, Concord

SF Gate first reported on this new format for an old favorite: Going forward, Oakland Singaporean/Chinese/vegan standout Lion Dance Cafe will serve indoor, sit-down, prix-fixe tasting menus only for its fresh, flavorful cuisine, reservations required, rather than its former menu of to-go offerings from a window.

The changes were first heralded by the Lion Dance team over Instagram on Nov. 25, explaining that December would bring a test of the new format — two seatings a night at 18 seats each, at a cost of $90 per person, with optional drink pairings. Fans of chefs CY Chia and Shane Stanbridge — and there are many, and they are excited — can expect the restaurant to polish up its finer dining chops after two pandemic years of take-out, and continue to reassess and evolve after a break from Dec. 24 until mid January 2023.

“We can’t wait to welcome you inside our space, and finally put our food on real plates for you all,” said the team. Reservations are available online. Lion Dance Cafe, 380 17th St. (between Franklin and Webster streets), Oakland

The quesabirria at Los Moles. Credit: Los Moles

A quick note to say that Los Moles Emeryville is back open as of Dec. 7, after a car hit a fire hydrant outside their front door, causing serious water damage. (Check out this footage courtesy The E’ville Eye.)

Look for the balloons and smiling servers. Consider it a grand re-reopening, as the restaurant had only just reopened after a brief summer closure when it was forced to shut down again thanks to the errant Hollis Street driver. (And you could joke that maybe the fire hydrants should be moved, but then people would just crash into main water lines or electrical closets triggering sprinkler systems.) Welcome back Los Moles. Los Moles Emeryville, 1320 65th St. (at Hollis Street), Emeryville

Featured image: Some dishes from Lion Dance Cafe’s new prix fixe menu. Credit: Lion Dance Cafe/Instagram