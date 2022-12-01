The rain drenching Oakland on Thursday morning will cause minor flooding in the city and throughout the Bay Area, meteorologists have warned.

The National Weather Service’s flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m., when parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will have received up to 1.5 inches of rain. Flooding will occur in urban areas with poor drainage, NWS said.

These conditions are especially hazardous to drivers, says the alert, which cautions motorists to “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.”

To minimize flooding, the city of Oakland is encouraging residents and businesses to participate in the “Adopt-A-Drain” program. Volunteers receive rakes, bags, and other supplies from the city—as well as alerts before large storms—so they can clear drains of leaves and trash. Interested residents can sign up online or by calling 510-238-7630.

See more Urban and Small Stream Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected.. https://t.co/5htp67H9lq #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TAiVEOnc5V — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

The city also provides up to 10 free sandbags and plastic sheeting to Oakland households to prevent flooding and mudslides. Find out about that program and other storm prevention tips on the city’s webpage.

Rain and floods can cause the most harm to the estimated 3,337 people living outdoors in Oakland, whose health and temporary homes are at greatest risk during storms. Each winter, Alameda County and Oakland open emergency shelters and warming centers, to offer immediate refuge from the rain and cold to unsheltered residents.

The Oaklandside has asked the county and city for the list of shelters open this winter, which hasn’t been posted online yet, and will update this story when we receive a response. The number of winter shelters offered has shrunk significantly since the pandemic began, to lessen the spread of COVID-19, leaving more people exposed to the elements.

Forecasts say Oakland will get a short break from the downpour Friday before a rainy weekend.