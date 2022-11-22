Ready for a long holiday weekend? Then check out this week’s roundup to keep you entertained through next Wednesday.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Reunion—a 90s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B throwback jam Have family in town for the holiday weekend and want to show them your Y2K dance moves? Then Starline Social Club has you covered. DJs D-Sharp, Emelle, and B-Style will be behind the turntables playing all the classics. Get ready to dance and sing along to Aaliyah, DMX, Dru Hill, Erykah Badu, Outkast, and many others. Wednesday, Nov. 23, free before 11 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Lake Merritt clean-up with the Trash Falcons

Suzan Chrzanowski (left) and Nicholas Berger are two members of the local trash clean-up group, the Trash Falcons. Credit: Amir Aziz

If getting out of the house after eating leftovers and basking in the cold fall weather is on your agenda this weekend, then the Trash Falcons’ weekly Sunday trash pick-up is a great activity. You don’t need any tools or supplies. The Falcons provide volunteers with trash pickers, gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer, and whatever else is needed. New volunteers get a brief introduction at the beginning of the clean-up. If Sunday morning doesn’t work for you, the Lake Merritt Institute has a list of other trash clean-up groups that focus on the Lake Merritt area.

Every Sunday, 9 a.m., volunteer basis, meet outside of 400 Perkins St.

Jazz Piano Masters Series: Taylor Eigsti at Piedmont Piano Company

Taylor Eigsti. Credit: Shervin Lainez

Grammy-award-winning pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti is coming to Oakland for two back-to-back performances at Piedmont Piano Company. If you have never been, the shop is much more than a place to find new and used pianos. The store, which has been around for over four decades, also hosts a series of intimate performances. You can check out past shows on YouTube or Facebook. For those attending one of the shows, all ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination (including a booster, if eligible) and wear a mask while inside.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., $20-$30, Piedmont Piano Company, 1728 San Pablo Ave.

Drink and Draw with Oakland Art Library

Create some art with friends! City Crooked Cider is hosting the folks behind Oakland Art Library. Its library concept is simple: become a member, and you can borrow a piece of art from a local artist and bring it back once you want a different piece. Oakland Art Library doesn’t take any commission or fee from the artist. At this weekend’s event, you’ll also have the opportunity to create some art with friends while sipping on cold cider and grabbing food from Hesher’s Pizza. Bring your art supplies and rally your friends.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, Crooked City Cider, 206 Broadway

Nairobian duo Duma at Elbo Room

Martin Kanja (aka Lord Spike Heart) and Sam Karugu. Credit: Kachna Baraniewicz

Last week, the owners of Elbo Room in Jack London announced that they were putting up the bar for sale, bringing their entertainment venture in Oakland, which opened in 2018, to an end. Until the sale of the bar materializes, the owners will continue booking shows. As of now, there are a handful of shows through the end of December. Next Wednesday, Nairobian duo Duma (Martin Kanja aka Lord Spike Heart and Sam Karugu) will bring their metal sounds to this Oakland stage to conclude their current tour.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20, Elbo Room, 311 Broadway