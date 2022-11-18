Since Election Night, Sheng Thao trailed Loren Taylor in every vote count update posted by the county Registrar of Voters. But on Friday, Nov. 18, ten days after the election, Thao pulled ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked-choice.

Thao appears to have won the mayor’s race. Her campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Oaklandside.

Officials in the registrar’s office told The Oaklandside that today’s results update concludes the counting of ballots. The registrar must still audit the count and the results have to be certified by the Oakland City Council to become official.

Thao leads Taylor in the final vote count by a tiny margin—680 votes, or just one-half of a percent of the more than 124,00 votes cast.

The race is so close that a recount could be requested by any of the candidates or any registered voter. If this happens, county officials would conduct a recount paid for by the party that requested it.

In ranked-choice voting, Taylor was the most popular second-choice for supporters of Greg Hodge, Treva Reid, and Ignacio De La Fuente, who finished sixth, fifth, and third, respectively. But Thao was able to surge past Taylor because she garnered the vast majority of second-choice votes of Allyssa Victory’s supporters. Victory, a civil rights attorney who hadn’t previously run for office, did surprisingly well, coming in fourth place with about 10,800 votes.