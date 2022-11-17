Election results updated Thursday showed a new leader in the District 4 race for the Oakland Unified School District board.

In first-place votes, candidate Nick Resnick has about 39% of the votes, with Mike Hutchinson at 31% and Pecolia Manigo with 30%. But ranked-choice tabulations distributing Manigo’s second-place votes put Hutchinson, the current District 5 director, slightly ahead of Resnick, an OUSD parent and CEO of an education organization. Hutchinson now leads Resnick in ranked choice by a margin of 50.2% to 49.8%—fewer than a hundred votes.

“This is an extremely close election,” Hutchinson said Thursday. “It’s really still going to depend on how many votes are still left out there to be counted.”

The race is far from over. Manigo, also an OUSD parent and the executive director of a parent advocacy organization, is in third place but not by much. She currently trails Hutchinson by fewer than 200 first-place votes.

About 22,000 votes have been counted so far. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has not announced how many votes are left to count in the school board races, but the registrar’s data page shows that 29,784 mail-in ballots were returned in District 4.

The other school board races are not as close. In District 2, retired teacher Jennifer Brouhard is leading with about 50% of the vote, while David Kakishiba is currently in second place with 35%. In District 6, labor organizer Valarie Bachelor is leading Kyra Mungia 48% to 41%, respectively.

The next results update will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.