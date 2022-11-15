This beloved local market offers a bevy of standbys for the holidays, with Thanksgiving being its busiest time of year. Market Hall is offering roasted Mary’s turkey – brined in white wine, mustard and herbs – available in breast ($42), wings ($18), and legs ($20). You can also grab an apple juice marinated Fra’ Mani sweet apple ham ($45 for 2 lbs, $89 for 4 lbs). Seeking sides solely? Check out their “everything but the bird” special ($186) featuring buttery mashed potatoes, yams and apples with cranberries, pecan-studded Brussels sprouts, green beans, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing and cranberry-orange sauce. All items available a la carte. However, if you can only snatch one side this year, consider the caramelized leek and winter squash quiche ($28), thick with crème fraîche and emmental cheese, baked in a butter crust.

What you should know: Thanksgiving menu pre-orders are accepted online from now through Saturday, Nov. 19. Pickups available Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pre-orders are strongly recommended to ensure quantities and to reserve a pickup time. You can order by phone at 510-250-6001 (both locations) by noon two days before your pickup date. To avoid large crowds, grab your goods on Monday or Tuesday or — even better — pick up from the Berkeley store, which is significantly less crowded.

Pre-order for pickup in Rockridge 5655 College Ave., Oakland; pre-order for pickup in Berkeley 1786 Fourth St., Berkeley