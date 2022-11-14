Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?

For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d rather pick up a little something sweet in advance of the big meal, here’s a roundup of local pies that will more than fit the bill.

Note: By no means is this intended to be an all-comprehensive list of East Bay pie shops. Please consider this list a vetted selection of great possibilities, not an end-all, be-all list of East Bay pies.

Berkeley

One the the East Bay Pie Co.’s distinctive pies. Credit: East Bay Pie Co.

Though known best for their savory pies (the tikka masala!), these East Bay pie buddies also have a sweet pie for the holidays, and it’s a cult favorite: a pecan pie that balances maple syrup and dark chocolate. It’s sold frozen, so you can bake and serve it still warm and gooey. It’s a cute baby size, if you’re dining solo or hosting a smaller gathering. And it’s a mere $7! Order anytime for pickup from the kitchen in Berkeley. East Bay Pie Co., 1225 Fourth St. (at Gilman Street), Berkeley

North Berkeley favorite FatApples is offering full holiday dinners in addition to their mouthwatering pumpkin ($31.50), Georgia pecan ($35), apple ($33.50), harvest (apple cranberry streusel, $35) and olallieberry ($35) pies. Throw in some cheese puffs for $23.40 a dozen. Order by Nov. 19 for pickup between Nov. 21 and Thanksgiving Day; Thanksgiving Day is pie pickup only and hours are 9–11 a.m. FatApple’s Restaurant and Bakery, 1346 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Rose Street), Berkeley

Fournée’s baked goods are top notch, and they’re offering some special treats for Thanksgiving this year, including organic brown butter honeynut pie ($36) and streusel-topped apple pie ($36), as well as pull-apart brioche rolled in duck fat ($10). Orders for pickup are due by Nov. 16 but you may want to order earlier: holiday tarte tatin typically sells out early. Fournée Bakery, 2912 Domingo Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

North Shattuck European-style bakery Masse’s has six special desserts to sweeten up your Thanksgiving: their “famous” pumpkin pie with a touch of rum ($38); bourbon pecan pie studded with dark chocolate ($46); Viennese-style apple strudel with vanilla cream ($48); gluten-free vanilla pecan and caramel torte ($52); and apple frangipane tart ($46). Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Wednesday or Thanksgiving. Masse’s Pastries, 1469 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

You may think of burgers when you drive by University Avenue’s Nation’s, but they’re just as famous for their pies. Nation’s has a huge range including apple, berry, custard, pumpkin, banana creme, chocolate creme, coconut creme, lemon creme, lemon meringue and pecan ($15–17). Admittedly, a fast food chain may not use artisanal ingredients, but the pies have remained affordable and popular over the decades. You’ll need to stop by to see what they have the day you want to pick one up. Nation’s, 1800 University Ave. (at Grant Street), Berkeley

Ono Bakehouse’s cute 4″ pies. Credit: Ono Bakehouse

The first dedicated Hawaiian bakery in the East Bay serves a haupia pie, filled with either purple sweet potato or chocolate pastry cream, and topped with coconut custard (4” for $10, and 9” for $32 or $30). Unless of course you’re a cake person, and prefer the truly regal Queen Emma layered with guava, passionfruit and coconut ($65). Request a special order at least two days in advance through the website, and keep an eye on Instagram for additional Thanksgiving details. Ono Bakehouse, 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Berkeley Way), Berkeley

Pie Society’s Thanksgiving pie preorder list is closed, but there will be extras for walk-ins as the holiday approaches. Credit: Pie Society

Devotees claim that rising star bakery Pie Society can make pie lovers out of those who had been “meh” about the dessert in the past. Heavy praise for a bakery that was born during the pandemic, and now has a hidden pie patio where you can sit down with a slice and coffee. Award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton sells pies in both Berkeley and SF and for Thanksgiving, she’s offering standard 9” (from $42) and 5” “sweetie” (from $19) pies in apple cranberry streusel, passionfruit meringue, roasted pumpkin pie (both gluten-free and gluten-full) and chocolate bourbon pecan walnut. Preorders have already sold out, but she will bake a few extra for walk-ins on Nov. 23 or 24. Pie Society, 2533 Seventh St. (at Parker Street), Berkeley

The Gilman District’s Starter Bakery is offering six scrumptious pies this year: apple with streusel, pear hazelnut, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan and citrus (all $30), along with the traditional pumpkin ($28). Order ahead for Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday pickup. Starter Bakery, 901 Gilman St., Suite B (at Eighth Street), Berkeley

Sweet Adeline’s pumpkin pie. Credit: Sweet Adeline

Quaint Lorin District bakery Sweet Adeline has all sorts of sweets, cakes, cheesecakes, loaves and breads available to make your holiday meal complete. The pies on offer include an apple crumble pie ($36); bourbon pecan tart ($36); Mom’s pumpkin pie, which is, of course, “hella good” ($30); chocolate cream pie with vanilla whipped cream ($32); and butterscotch cream pie ($32). The bakery is open Nov. 23 and closed on Thanksgiving. Sweet Adeline Bakeshop, 3350 Adeline St. (at 63rd Street), Berkeley

Oakland

Another family favorite, the Buttercup Diner’s Jack London location has 10 types of pie to choose from this holiday: chocolate cream, pumpkin, upside down apple walnut, banana cream, coconut cream, peanut buttercup, key lime, blueberry streusel and sugar-free apple pie (all $21.99), along with pecan ($23.99). Order at least 48 hours in advance. Buttercup Diner, 229 Broadway (between Second and Third streets), Oakland​

The farmers market favorite continues work on its cafe in the Laurel District, with pick-up orders of pumpkin spice and maple pecan cheesecakes available this holiday ($60). They’re on a full Thanksgiving menu alongside no fewer than four tarts: pumpkin, citron meringue, Dutch apple and coconut custard ($50). Email orders@crumbleandwhisk.com to get yours. Crumble & Whisk, 4104 McArthur Blvd. (at 39th Avenue), Oakland

Edith’s Pie’s preorders sold out in a flash, but more sweet treats might be on the way. Credit: Edith’s Pie

This wildly popular pandemic bakery started as a Thanksgiving pop-up in 2019. It’s moving into a new home in Uptown, which needs a reno before officially opening, but it’s still hosting pie pickup this holiday season. Pumpkin ($35), maple pecan ($38), persimmon & ginger streusel ($38) and more all went live for preorder well before Halloween — and promptly sold out, sorry! But keep an eye on Instagram for updates on the waitlist and walk-up orders. Edith’s Pie, 412 22nd St. (at Broadway), Oakland

La Farine is offering a cornucopia of Thanksgiving pies, tartes and tortes this year. Select from pumpkin pie ($21), pumpkin cheesecake ($33), cranberry hollandaise cake ($28), apple tarte ($28), brandied cherry torte (flourless torte w/ brandied cherries and chocolate, $31 for 6 inches or $43 for 8 inches), cranberry coffeecake with pecans ($25), spiced ginger cake with lemon cream cheese frosting ($31) or pear ginger tarte ($28). Staff recommends getting preorders in at least a few days in advance, and the bakery will be open for pickups on Wednesday but closed on Thanksgiving. La Farine Bakery, 4094 Piedmont Ave. (at 41st Street); 6323 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland; 3411 Fruitvale Ave. (at Bienati Way), Oakland

Running out of a basement in Northgate, Gregory’s bills itself “an underground bakery.” Owner, East Coast transplant Gregory Williams, has a loyal clientele eager for its cheesecakes, pies, and other amaze-o treats. For Thanksgiving, Gregory is offering a half or full pan of peach cobbler ($42.71 or $68.54), sweet potato pie and pumpkin pie (both $49.50), pecan sweet potato pie ($44.59), pecan pie ($51.10) and key lime pie ($64.90). Preorder by Nov. 15. Gregory’s Gourmet Deserts, 285 23rd St. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

The Queen of Pies (now run by Chris Davis, Lois’ son) is a good bet for your holiday dessert orders. Pick up a pecan, sweet potato, key lime, raspberry key lime or frozen lemon ice box pie ($27). Or choose from a variety of cheesecakes ($57 each), or peach cobbler or banana pudding in small or large sizes. Last day to preorder is Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 23. Call 9510-658-5616) or stop by. Lois the Pie Queen, 851 60th St. (at Adeline Street), Oakland

Mariposa’s gluten-free pies are a boon for folks who want to have their gf pie and eat it too. Credit: Mariposa Baking Co.

The go-to gluten-free bakery for the Bay is offering four types of pie this year: pecan ($20 for a 6”, $45 for a 9”), pumpkin ($17.50, $32.50), apple ($20, $42) and cranberry apple ($42). Order by Nov. 19 to pick up exclusively at the Oakland location. Mariposa Baking Co., 5427 Telegraph Ave. (at 55th Street), Oakland

Market Hall Bakery

Market Hall Bakery’s Thanksgiving menu includes classic pumpkin pie ($25), pecan tart ($35) and apple crumble pie topped with streusel ($35) as well as pumpkin cheesecakes (both small and large, $32 or $44). Order by noon on Nov. 19 before your preferred pick up day between Nov. 21 and 23 (Oakland, Berkeley). Market Hall Foods on 4th, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley; Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue), Oakland

Oakland’s Uhuru Pies is dedicated to building an independent economy for African people. Select from deep-dish apple crumb ($25), vegan blackberry ($30), chocolate bourbon pecan ($30), their signature sweet potato ($25 and available as a vegan version), traditional pecan ($25) or pumpkin ($22). Order online or call 800-578-5157 before Nov. 20 for pickup at various locations in Berkeley and Oakland.

More great East Bay options for Thanksgiving pies

Featured image: A Lois the Pie Queen pie. Credit: Lois the Pie Queen