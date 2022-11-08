The Alameda County registrar will post the first batch of election results after 8 p.m. tonight.

We’ll update this post throughout coming week as more ballots are counted.

A few things to keep in mind:

Just because a candidate is leading on election night doesn’t mean they’ll win the race. As more ballots are counted and election officials run the ranked-choice process each time, things can dramatically change.

A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. In races with three or more candidates—mayor, City Council District 6, and all three OUSD board seats—if no one gets more than 50% in the first round then election officials use ranked-choice voting’s instant runoff process until someone has over half the vote.

It could be a few days before we know the winners in tight races. That’s because lots of mailed ballots and ballots cast at in-person voting centers will need to be processed.

Our news organization doesn’t call winners. But we’ll report the most up-to-date vote counts and let you know when candidates declare victory or concede.

Oakland City Council

Oakland Unified School District

County elections

Ballot measures

Most ballot measures require a simple majority to pass but measures H and U need two-thirds.