Election Day is tomorrow, and it’s an important one for Oakland, where voters will be deciding on a new mayor and, depending on the district, new City Council and school board members. The Oaklandside will be publishing updates on our Election Day blog all day tomorrow and updating it throughout the night as results roll in.

But the election isn’t the only big event happening this week in Oakland. Another is the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. The Town Experience, Black Joy Parade, and Visit Oakland are hosting a series of events to showcase the release of the Marvel film. We’ve highlighted several of them below.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Free Native Comedy Night at Mills College at Northeastern University

Native Comedy Night is part of a programming series put together by the Ethnic Studies Department and Division of Student Life at Mills, honoring Indigenous Heritage Month.

If you need a break from tracking election results, this comedy night could offer a respite. The free evening of stand-up features Tai Leclaire, a writer and actor on NBC’s Rutherford Falls, and Siena East, a writer on HBO Max’s Clone High. Jackie Keliiaa of Comedy Central and Team Coco will host. Native Comedy Night is part of a programming series put together by the university’s Ethnic Studies Department and Division of Student Life, honoring Indigenous Heritage Month.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, Lisser Theater, 5000 MacArthur Blvd.

The Kon-Tiki 5-year anniversary

The interior of The Kon-Tiki in downtown Oakland. Credit: Melati Citrewireja

This weekend’s weather calls for cloudy and cold nights. If you’re missing the heat and wish you were sipping a refreshing drink on the beach, head over to The Kon-Tiki for a bite and a mai tai. The downtown restaurant, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, is one of the countless local establishments that survived the pandemic and is looking for the community to show support.

Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., 347 14th St.

Wakanda Forever theme party at the Moxy Hotel bar

The interior of the Moxy hotel on Telegraph Avenue. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Planning to check out the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this weekend? If so, start getting hyped up with a night of drinks inspired by the film and local DJs spinning afro beats. The event is one of many that the downtown hotel regularly hosts at its bar, including a trivia night every Wednesday.

Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., free to attend, 2225 Telegraph Ave.

La Flor, a Selena tribute party

See more

It’s been 27 years since the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, was killed at the age of 24. Despite the years since her death, her popularity has not diminished. DJs all over the country still play her music for crowds, young and old, who still know the lyrics to all of her songs. This weekend, local radio personality Chuy Gomez will host La Flor, a tribute party, with the help of DJ Umami, Sazon Libre’s DJ Baysik, and DJ Mr.E. The party will also serve as a birthday celebration for DJ Umami.

Friday, Nov. 11, 10 p.m., $15, CryBaby, 1928 Telegraph Ave.