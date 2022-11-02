As a nonprofit news organization, The Oaklandside is barred from endorsing candidates or taking a position on voter propositions.

But if you’re looking for information about how informed locals feel about this year’s candidates for mayor, City Council, and school board, and ballot measures, you’re in luck.

Numerous Oakland journalists, activists, and political, business, and civic groups have done the hard work of researching the people and issues on the ballot and making their own recommendations based on their diverse values.

Here’s a non-comprehensive list of local voter guides. Please note: inclusion of any guide isn’t an endorsement by The Oaklandside. Also, we’re not including any guides or endorsements from candidates on this year’s ballot.

Know of a guide we left out? Let us know and we’ll consider adding it.

A sampling of Oakland voter guides compiled by individuals

Don’t Vote For…an Oakland Election 2022 Voter Guide: by Jaime Omar Yassin, a local independent journalist who pays closer attention to City Hall than probably anyone.

How Pete’s Voting: by Pete Woiwode, a progressive activist with recommendations for federal, state, and local elections.

Drake Talk Oakland’s Voter Guide Plus State Props: by Pamela Drake, a progressive activists and longtime Oakland resident.

#OakMtg Appreciation Club’s 2022 Voter Guide: by a small group of Oakland residents who’ve mapped the mayoral candidates ideologically and by endorsements.

Zachary Reiss-Davis 2022 Oakland (and Bay Area) California Voter’s Guide: by Zachary Reiss-Davis, a local who describes himself as being “well left of center,” but “pro-development, pro-tech industry, and pro-YIMBY.”

Mara and Carter’s 2022 Voter Guide: by Mara Schechter and Carter Lavin, Oakland residents and progressive activists.

Dan Kalb’s Nov. 2022 Voting Recommendations: City Council District 1 Councilmember Dan Kalb’s endorsements.

Black Lives Voter Guide Oakland: by Kevin Hill, a local activist “fighting for equal rights and justice.”

A sampling of Oakland voter guides compiled by groups and organizations

Wood Street Commons Homeless Helping Homeless Voter Guide: by Oakland homeless residents and allies.

Oakland Rising 2022 Voter Guide: by Oakland Rising, a progressive activist group.

Alameda County Republican Party: by the local GOP, but they haven’t taken a position on any Oakland or county candidates or ballot measures.

Green Voter Guide: by the Alameda County Green Party.

Coalition for a Better Oakland Endorsements: by “a group of Oakland residents who met through nextdoor.com and discovered our common concerns: supporting the Oakland Police Department[.]”

Space Cat Voter Guide: by the Guild of Space Cat Voters.

Oakland Mayor and Berkeley D8 Endorsements: by East Bay for Everyone, local YIMBYs who advocate for building more housing, maximizing density, and improving transit.

Voter ed: Justice on the Ballot: hosted by University Lutheran Chapel, Berkeley, this is a presentation of various state propositions and Oakland, and Berkeley ballot measures.

Voter’s Edge: enter your zip code and get a nonpartisan brief on all the candidates on your ballot.

2022 Racial and Economic Justice Voter Guide: by ACCE, a pro-tenant organization.

2022 Endorsements: by the Oakland Education Association, the OUSD teachers’ union.

November 2022 Endorsements: by the League of Conservation Voters of the East Bay, an environmental group.

November 2022 Elections: by the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, a local progressive group that believes in “an agenda of economic, racial, and social justice; environmental sustainability; and peace.”

Affordable Housing Voter Guide: by East Bay Housing Organizations, an affordable housing nonprofit.