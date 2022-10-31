Thousands converged on International Boulevard in Fruitvale on Sunday to celebrate Oakland’s 27th annual Día del los Muertos Festival. The event has grown over nearly three decades to become one of the city’s largest annual outdoor parties, where crowds flock to view ornately decorated altars and enjoy live music, traditional dancers, local food, classic cars, and crafts.

Día del los Muertos is traditionally celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2 and is a time for families, friends, and community members to honor their ancestors, whose spirits are believed to return to visit the living on these days.

Journalist Emma Garcia captured images from the festival.

Throngs of children and adults, many in costume, enjoying the 27th annual Día de los Muertos festival on International Boulevard in Fruitvale on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Bunches of marigolds, flowers typically used to adorn altars on Día de los Muertos, spilled on a table outside of the Fruitvale Transit Village on International Boulevard.

Centro Aztlan Chicomotoc, a community center in San Jose, CA, decorated and displayed an altar at the 2022 Día de los Muertos festival in Fruitvale.

A street vendor in Fruitvale selling his wares at the Día de los Muertos festival on International Boulevard in Fruitvale on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

A costumed participant at the 2022 Día de los Muertos festival in Fruitvale.

A costumed shopper browses items for sale at a local vendor’s booth at the 2022 Día de los Muertos festival in Fruitvale. Credit: Emma Garcia

Traditional Aztec dancers perform a cleansing ceremony prior to dancing at the 2022 Día de los Muertos festival in Fruitvale.

Aztec dancers performing at Día de los Muertos in Fruitvale on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2022. Credit: Emma Garcia

An Aztec dancer’s headdress at Día de los Muertos in Fruitvale on Oct. 30, 2022. Credit: Emma Garcia

Festival goers dancing at Día de los Muertos in Fruitvale on Oct. 30, 2022.

This year’s festival featured a main concert stage sponsored by La Raza 93.3 FM

Festival goers enjoy the music and dance on International Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.