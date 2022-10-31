Colorful ceramic calaveras and other decorations on display at the 27th annual Día de los Muertos festival in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Credit: Emma Garcia
Thousands converged on International Boulevard in Fruitvale on Sunday to celebrate Oakland’s 27th annual Día del los Muertos Festival. The event has grown over nearly three decades to become one of the city’s largest annual outdoor parties, where crowds flock to view ornately decorated altars and enjoy live music, traditional dancers, local food, classic cars, and crafts.
Día del los Muertos is traditionally celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2 and is a time for families, friends, and community members to honor their ancestors, whose spirits are believed to return to visit the living on these days.
Journalist Emma Garcia captured images from the festival.